Nigerian music star Davido has finally put a smile on the face of Ananzo, the Ghanaian TikToker

Recall that Ananzo recently called out Davido for not keeping his $5K promise and pleaded in his video

A new clip showed him receiving his money, and his reaction has continued to wow online users.

Ananzoofficial, a Ghanaian TikToker, has made headlines after his surreal encounter with Davido. The online personality had earlier drawn attention to himself after he was spotted dancing to one of Davido's new song, With You.

The singer was happy and promised to give him the sum of $5K, which did not come immediately. Recently, Ananzo went online to share a subtle reminder video to Davido, adding that he was yet to fulfill his promise to him.

In a new development, Ananzo has now been gifted the $5K promised to him by Davido. Ananzo's reaction and humble disposition have earned him accolades online.

See the video below:

Recall, Ananzoofficial, the Ghanaian TikToker whom Davido blessed with $5, has sent a heartfelt message to VDM.

A video of the happy man dancing on the platform caught the attention of many, prompting VDM to send Davido the clip.

In a new development that surfaced online, the man was seen showing appreciation to the critic for being a divine connector.

Netizens jubilate as Ananzo receives $5K from OBO

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@alade_chris said:

"why did he wait for the dollar to go down."

@naa_lameley_ said:

"@davido we Ghanaians 🇬🇭 are very very very much grateful 😩."

@nyd__x said:

"He spoke well. And reminded Davido that he hasn't received the $5000. That's smart."

@preciousnora_hairbrand said:

"He such a happy soul, always smiling."

@amarachee_xx said:

"Davido is a man of his words. 001 for a reason."

@drtoluadesanmi said:

"I wish he featured him in the official video for the song and do the dance."

@official_warritalker said:

"With this 💰 money my advice for the guy now. Make he avoid woman ASAP 😂😂 because I dey get feeling say he ex gf go dey call am now 😂😂."

@nancyblaq said:

"Congratulations @ananzoofficial 🙌🙌Keep up the good vibe 💃 a single red note is over N20k and a single blue note is over N10k."

@romeoiyke said:

"Looking at the dude, sincerely he loves the new fame not even the money. Upon say na car wash, when he was given the money, e no shake em! That’s how you know he genuinely love Davido."

@txcigarrealtor said:

"The man hold $5000 in GH Cedis for one hand… na wheel barrow dem for use if say na Naira 😂😂😂."

"Davido yet to fulfill his $5k promise" - Ananzo

In an earlier report, Ghanaian singer Ananzo, who went viral for covering Davido’s song With You, said the singer is yet to fulfill the cash promise he made to him.

Ananzo noted that his followers increased massively, from 200k to 800k, after Davido shared his video.

Fans on social media slammed Davido over his trend of “promise and fail,” accusing him of favouring women.

