Davido's Chioma's sister, Jennifer Rowland, has finally revealed the story behind her 30th birthday dress

Recall that the beautiful Mrs Adeleke rocked a peacock inspired dress at the 30th birthday party which was the envy of many

While many thought it was designed specifically for the birthday, Jennifer revealed the real reason she designed the dress

Jennifer Rowland, Chioma's elder sister, has shared the beautiful story behind her 30th birthday dress.

The designer went online to reveal that the dress was initially designed in 2024 for Chioma's after-party but was not used. She noted that she wanted the dress to portray a full bloom era, which was exactly what it depicted.

Chioma's sister unveils why her 30th birtdhay was designed. Credit: @teamchivido

Source: Instagram

Rowland noted that the embellishments were also specifically sourced to complement the outfit. Chioma's 30th birthday was one that trended for days. Her husband, Davido, made sure to make it special for her by throwing her a surprise party.

Chioma's new look and body impressed many online users, who clearly could not get enough of her.

She wrote:

"I created this piece sometime in June 2024 for the Chivido24 wedding. After party look. But... it wasn't worn. Inspired by the beauty and Powerful presence of a peacock see. This handcrafted piece was made out of a traditional handwoven fabric Asooke. Each piece was hand-cut, woven and individually embellished to mimic the details of the feathers of a peacock in full bloom."

"I designed this dress with these earrings in mind. I just wanted an entire look that screams "bloom season". It was such a hassle trying to source them last year. Ah! If you know me, when I actually NEED something-I won't take no for an answer. I needed these earrings to complete this look. They were sold out in this color everywhere."

"The last piece I saw online at Dubai mall was gone before I could arrange for the purchase. I even had a stylist contact the earring designer directly for a custom piece. They couldn't make us one as they were busy prepping for fashion week. Well, we Finally got one (From a stylist) flown in the night before the wedding last year. She didn't end up wearing it so we returned it. I stayed on the waitlist until it restocked then we got our own piece. So Yh... I styled this whole Look."

See her post below:

Reactions as Chioma's sis unveils design

Read some reactions below:

@nayafrankapparell said:

"Gorgeous 😍 but It would have been even better without the dangling beads."

@dr.shadiekay said:

"This's perfection and excellence at its peak 👌 ❤️❤️❤️."

@ijele867 said:

"I can't wait to see our queen wedding dress ooo 🔥."

@chelli_hair said:

"🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 You nailed it, your attention to every detail is too notch🙌😍🔥."

@becky_k_bengue siad:

"Very gorgeous work on this piece.❤️❤️❤️you should have something like this in different sizes in you and Chi boutique.❤️👏👏."

@thawmie said:

"Well done sweetheart."

Moment Davido's Wife Shed Happy Tears

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, Davido’s wife, Chioma, had her birthday on April 30, and he made sure it was a memorable one for her.

After having a private dinner earlier in the day, the singer went further to throw his wife a surprise party.

The moment she walked into her room, the birthday surprise trended as she expressed sweet emotions in the clip.

