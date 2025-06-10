Ayra Starr won the coveted 'Best International Act' award, beating global stars including her label mate, Rema

Despite her presence at the ceremony, netizens noticed that Ayra Starr was not seen on stage to collect her plaque, sparking accusations of disrespect from the organisers

This incident has drawn parallels to Wizkid's 2015 stance against receiving awards backstage

The recent BET Awards ceremony has ignited a fresh wave of controversy among Nigerians, as allegations surface that Afrobeat sensation Ayra Starr was presented her 'Best International Act' award backstage.

The Mavin Records artiste triumphed over stiff competition, including her label mate Rema, to clinch the prestigious award.

Arya Starr was reportedly present at the event, yet her win was announced via an Instagram post rather than a stage presentation.

Ayra Starr's BET award, allegedly given backstage, sparks outrage. Photos: @ayrastarr/IG.

Source: Instagram

This perceived slight has not gone unnoticed by vigilant Nigerian netizens, who quickly raised eyebrows and began to blast BET for what they consider a blatant act of disrespect towards African talent.

Music enthusiast, Basito, with the X handle @itzbasito, was among the first to call out the alleged discriminatory practice.

He drew a strong parallel to a similar incident in 2015 involving Grammy-winning artist Wizkid.

Basito wrote:

"Hearing BET have gone back to giving awards to African artistes backstage. We found out about Ayra Starr winning the Best International Act category via instagram post and she was present at the Award ceremony. This is the exact same thing Wizkid fought against in 2015.”

Recall that in 2015, the 'Ojuelegba' crooner famously vowed not to attend future BET Awards after his plaque was presented to him backstage.

The move, many believe, seemingly led to subsequent African winners receiving their awards on the main stage.

See the tweet here:

Nigerians react to Arya Starr's BET snub

The revelation has since sparked a torrent of angry reactions from Nigerians across social media platforms, with many echoing Basito's sentiments and condemning BET's actions.

richy_97sz fumed:

"This was what wizkid fought for those years,they always did this sh*t until it was wizkid and he no attend the award,according to the story..he went on an interview and said if they weren’t gonna give him the award on the main stage then he don’t want it..the next year wey Davido win am them start from there they award am for main stage..all 3 or 4 times burnaboy won it na main stage..this people know wetin them dey do,na una dey rate them too much."

Another user, @ama_says, expressed disbelief given the global rise of Afrobeats:

"2025! Afrobeats is making international charts and waves yet BET tries this insult again??? Even Grammys is awarding our African stars on the main stage. What the helly!!!"

@theemekaofficial_ succinctly captured the sentiment:

“BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT” and they’re giving the award backstage!!!! That’s disrespectful!!"

@sabiigirlfashion suggested a drastic measure:

"If you can't give all winners the same treatment, then scrap the category..."

@la__norah commented on the underlying implications:

"And they said it’s for blk people. These people will find a way to segregate regardless."

@Nelsongoriola stated:

"Others started the international a*s licking again and the savior doesn’t care anymore, that’s the situation we will always find ourselves if others can’t step up."

Ayra Starr's BET award, allegedly given backstage, sparks outrage. Photos: @ayrastarr/IG.

Source: Instagram

Jay Z's Roc Nation congratulates Arya Starr

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jay-Z’s record label Roc Nation was one of those that congratulated Arya Starr on her BET feat.

Celebrating the Mavin star, they wrote: “Congrats to @ayrastarr on winning her first @BET Award.”

The post immediately drew reactions from netizens

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng