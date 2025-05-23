Lady Gaga shattered records with a magnificent performance at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro

The American singer drew an estimated 2.5 million fans to her free concert, almost doubling the amount she drew at the same venue last year

This phenomenal turnout not only cemented her status as a global superstar but also broke her senior colleague, Madonna's record for the highest-attended concert by a female artist

Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, delivered an exceptional performance at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, with an estimated 2.5 million concert-goers in attendance.

The free concert that took place on May 4, 2025, had a phenomenal turnout and was a testament to her enduring popularity, cementing her status as a global superstar.

Lady Gaga's free concert pulls mammoth crowd. Credit: @ladygaga

Source: Instagram

The concert was a highly anticipated event, and Lady Gaga did not disappoint, delivering a high-energy performance that left the crowd breathless.

The record-breaking crowd was a significant achievement, surpassing Madonna’s previous record for the highest-attended concert by a female artist. Lady Gaga went online to express her heartfelt gratitude to her fans for the overwhelming love.

The singer wrote:

"Nothing could prepare me for the feeling I had during last night’s show—the absolute pride and joy I felt singing for the people of Brazil. The sight of the crowd during my opening songs took my breath away. Your heart shines so bright, your culture is so vibrant and special, I hope you know how grateful I am to have shared this historical moment with you."

"An estimated 2.5 million people came to see me sing, the biggest crowd for any woman in history. I wish I could share this feeling with the whole world—I know I can’t, but I can say this—if you lose your way, you can find your way back if you believe in yourself and work hard."

"You can give yourself dignity by rehearsing your passion and your craft, pushing yourself to new heights— you can lift yourself up even if it takes some time. Thank you Rio for waiting for me to come back. Thank you little monsters all over the world. I love you. I will never forget this moment. Paws up little monsters. Obrigada. Love, Mother Monster."

See the post below:

Watch clip of crowd here:

Reactions as Ladygaga pulls mammoth crowd

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@ubaka_abuchi_c.jet said:

"Wow 🤩, world 🌎. Can these people also gather like this for Christ’s sake too?"

@castrocarol said:

"ObriGaga, MaMa!!!! You are a real ARTIST!!! We are so grateful for this Unforgettable, epic, magic and historical night! Queen of BRASIL!!! Te amamos!!!❤️🇧🇷 please, come back soon!! Thank you for make us feel at home with you. Thanks for show us that it’s ok be a weirdo , or anything! I wish light, health, power and love in your life! Always. Saudade already ❤️."

@alexandrabastos4 said:

"Amazing! The best ever."

@aanafurtado said:

"🖤 So Iconic ! Thank you so much for coming 🇧🇷."

@greysonchance said:

"Our world is a better place because of you 🤍."

Layd Gaga breaks Madonna's record following Rio concert. Credit: @ladygaga

Source: Instagram

@fariadanillo said:

"I’m never forget last night. The energy and the love involved was something out of world. It’s been 17 years since I’ve been waiting for that moment, and it couldn’t be more than special. Luv you and your team so much. NEVER FORGET."

@igorzismo said:

"Hello lady Gaga! Yesterday you and me we show up in rede globo. Did amazing! One kiss in the heart!"

@lilyjeanofficial_ said:

"Only Beyonce, Lady Gaga and Madonna can pull this kinda crowd."

@rafaelnunes1403 said:

"Two weeks have gone and my mind still stuck on that day. So thankful for you sharing your art and soul with us. Love you, mother."

