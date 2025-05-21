A video has surfaced showing what Davido's wife, Chioma, did after a man offered her bundles of cash at an even

In the clip, she glanced at the man as he stretched out his hands, offering her the money.

Fans were impressed by her reaction and took to the comment section to share their thoughts on what she did

David Adeleke's beloved wife, Chioma, warmed the hearts of fans with her graceful behaviour at a recent event.

The mother of two, who celebrated her birthday a few weeks ago, was at what appeared to be her birthday party.

Chioma seen speaking with Davido at an event.

Source: Instagram

She was seen alongside her singer husband, Davido, when a man approached and attempted to gift her a wad of cash.

The man stretched out his hand to offer the money to Chioma, who stood a short distance away.

However, Chioma looked at the man for a moment and then declined to accept the money. The gentleman quietly withdrew his hand after she turned down the offer.

Chioma looks at Davido

Also in the clip, Davido, who recently hosted veteran singer Bright Chimezie was seen standing behind his wife.

He observed the exchange with a smile before Chioma turned to look at him, seemingly seeking his intervention.

Davido then pointed at the man and spoke to him, possibly explaining what to do with the money.

Chioma looks at man offering her money at an event.

Source: Instagram

Fans praise Chioma

Chioma’s reaction earned her widespread praise from fans. Many commended her for her morals, self-respect, and upbringing.

Some followers noted how deeply she respects her husband and applauded the way she handled the situation.

Not only fans, but also Davido’s close aide, Isreal DMW, has spoken highly of Chioma in the past.

He once praised her upbringing and credited her as a major reason behind Davido’s happiness and growth in maturity.

See the video here:

What fans said about the video

Netizens reacted after seeing the video of what Chioma did after she was offered money. Here are comments below:

@beautifulfadesholag reacted:

"She didn’t reject it, she only respects her man."

@edo_nosa commented:

"She looked at Davido."

@browniwales shared:

"A good wife, a queen, she’s contented ."

@ijeoma.nwankpa reacted:

"She's very trained. Chioma was born in wealth, married into wealth, and cares less about wealth. Chioma priority is love and respect from her husband, family, and friends."

@snr_fab stated:

"Better wife material, immediately looked at the man of the house to handle the situation."

Isreal BMW shares pictures with Chioma

Legit.ng had reported that Israel DMW had shown how he had fun during a boat cruise organised by his boss, Davido, and members of the record label.

In several of the pictures he shared, he was seen standing alongside Chioma, Davido's wife, showing her the utmost respect.

In the caption of his post, he praised his boss for the brilliant idea and commended him for his initiative. Fans applauded Isreal DMW for the kind of respect he has for his boss's wife.

