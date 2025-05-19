A lady shared her grievance after watching a video of veteran singer Sir Shina Peters performing at an event

She initially referred to him as “grandfather” but later changed the term due to his ‘exposed’ body part

Fans found the video amusing and shared their reactions to the veteran singer and his choice of attire

A video of veteran singer Sir Shina Peters performing at an event has surfaced online, prompting varied reactions.

After watching the clip, a lady criticised the music star, who turned 67 a few years ago.

She expressed frustration that, in situations where people should show wisdom, foolishness often prevails.

The lady questioned Sir Shina Peters’ choice of attire, calling it “rubbish” and describing it as “errand nonsense.”

Lady changes how she refers to Shina Peters

In the video, the lady initially called Sir Shina Peters “grandfather.” However, after watching the performance again, she changed her mind and said he could be her father.

Not entirely satisfied with that statement, she added that he couldn’t be her father, as he was not at least twenty years older than her.

Ultimately, she referred to Sir Shina Peters as her “elder brother” based on their age difference.

What Shina Peters wore to perform

In the viral clip, the superstar wore a body-hugging top and trousers.

A noticeable part of his body was visibly protruding through his trousers, attracting attention.

Fans shared their opinions, with many saying Sir Shina Peters should not have worn that outfit to perform.

A few defended him, questioning what the lady was looking for on the singer’s trousers.

It is worth recalling that the veteran singer was ordained a bishop a few years ago. He took a short break from music but has since resumed performing after settling into his new role.

What fans said about Sir Shina Peters

Reactions have trailed the video of Shina Peters performing at an event. Here are comments below:

@dlightmfo23 reacted:

"E for wear leggings.They no dey sale boxers for e area?"

@daddieskillz commented:

"No wonder Clarion no wan gree leave shina. The baba gather walai."

@iamluchi_ent stated:

"Some things deey pain una like this? When you no dey wear bra and underwear again."

@realsammiee shared:

"Aunty mi calm down,just say it’s massive baby. Wetin your eyes find go there sef."

@heritagespeaks_empathy wrote:

"The fact that she moved from saying he's a Grandpa to Daddy to brother ."

Shina Peter's wife speaks about their marriage

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that the musician’s wife, Sammie Peters, opened up about her marriage to the star.

According to her, she'd rather share her husband than lose him to another woman. Sammie who celebrated her birthday revealed their marriage has gone through a lot. In her words:

“I’m married to a musician and I knew from the beginning that women don’t allow musicians to rest. The journey of marriage has been hectic, beautiful, challenging but never rocky. I’ve never thought of divorce in the union and neither has my husband."

