Singer Zinoleesky is trending among some of his fans after details of how he spends his money surfaced online

In the video, he was seen inspecting his ram farm, which is located at the back of his house

Fans were impressed by his investment decision, sharing their thoughts, while others criticised him

A video of Nigerian singer Oniyide Azeez, better known as Zinoleesky, has warmed the hearts of his fans after it surfaced online.

In the clip, he is seen showing off his investment, located at the back of his house.

Zinoleesky's fan react to video of his investment. Photo credit@zinoleesky

Source: Instagram

The music star, who recently welcomed another baby, was with some children checking out the investment.

They were kept in a pen at the back of his house on the island. They were sticking their heads out after seeing the music star.

He was busy explaining details about his investment to the children. The superstar, who recently spoke about his colleagues, even went on to touch the horn of one of the rams.

Fans react to Zinoleesky's video

Lovers of the Party No Dey Stop crooner were excited to see how the singer has been investing his money. Fans shared their thoughts on the potential profit he could make from selling the rams.

Zinoleesky's fans send advice to singer over his investment. Photo credit@zinoleeskyfans

Source: Instagram

However, a few were not impressed with the location of his business. They suggested it was a good investment but advised him to relocate it to a proper farm.

Other singers with investments

It is worth noting that many Nigerian singers have their own investments. The likes of Burna Boy and Tems own football clubs, while others, including Zlatan Ibile, run fashion stores.

Davido, on the other hand, recently opened a restaurant and even sent a package of his food to food critic Opeyemi Famakin to taste.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Zinoleesky's video

Netizens shared their take about the video of Zinoleesky on his ram farm. Here are comments below:

@abchase238 commented:

"This one no be investment ooo , na those rams they dey use fight na, and they dey bet na for normal fun activities na."

@greatcrown_motors_ reacted:

"Nice one ..ileya don dey come if he sell all of then na millions be that..Nice investment."

@promiseland_emeka shared:

"Good investment though but better when it's a farm space."

@danielsugar01 said:

"This is such a sweet business. I am very happy foe him. I hope others can learn from him"

@ceo__ricky stated:

"Good investment, wrong location, rams smells so bad.

@shes__precious__ stated:

"That’s very sensible of him, he loves animals."

Zinoleesky picks to save Davido

Legit.ng had reported that Zinoleesky was put in a dicey situation after skit maker, Peller asked him a sensitive question.

The singer had appeared on Peller's stream and asked whom he would save among, Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid.

He was reluctant to give an answer but was later forced to do so. Fans of the singer whom Zinoleesky chose were happy and promised to stream his music and support him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng