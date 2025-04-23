A Food critic has shared his reaction after he got a food package from Davido as he plans to open his restaurant

In the recording, Famakin was seen opening the food packages he got as he lost his steeze while trying to calm himself down

Fans were amazed at his reaction because of the way he used to rate others, they also shared their hot takes about the video

Nigerian food critic, Opeyemi Famakin, couldn't contain his joy after he got a food package from David Adeleke, aka Davido.

The food critic known for lashing out and correcting celebrities online stated in a video that Food Concept sent him a direct message that Davido was launching a restaurant. He added that Food Concept stated that they wanted him to have a feel of the food.

Food Critic Ope Famakin rates Davido's food package after it was delivered, says singer is opening restaurant.

Source: Instagram

He carefully opened the packages as he was trying to calm himself down about what was in it for him.

Opeyemi Famakin rates Davido's food

Also in the video, he brought out the card which had the message that Davido wrote to him.

In the note, Davido stated that the food was well crafted with love, energy just like he crafted his new album.

Ope Famakin rates Davido's food, shares excitement about the package he got from singer.

Source: Instagram

The music star, who recently spoke about his worth, added that Opeyemi was the first person to taste his food. He asked the food critic to spread love about his new restaurant after tasting the food.

Rating the content of the package, Famakin gave it 8/10. According to him, 10/10 was for God, and he is the owner of 9/10.

The food critic also took time to school fans about the food he got from the music star. After tasting one of the packages, he commented that it needed more salt and praised the people, who prepared it.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Ope Famakin's video

Netizens reacted to the video made by the food critic. Here are some comments below:

@_redpeppper commented:

"Even celebrity dey famz celebrity."

@sisi_derin reacted:

"Na wetin Don jazzy use offend am that year be this."

@lulu_kerry said:

"It is like a man who loves his wife so much and they bring horrible food for him to eat. He would never admit the food is bad right now we don’t trust you."

@tekavee shared:

"I wasn’t expecting any wrong comment anyways congrats davido."

@isabela_linda_ovi stated:

"Na chioma cook am."

@iam_lynahbanty said:

"Never seen him this happy."

@____alloy____ stated:

"Davido is wise in business, he decided not to inherit his close allies enemies, but I can’t really say the same for you know who."

Ope Famakin exposes BBNaija's Tacha

Legit.ng had reported that the social media influencer laughed hard at reality show star Tacha over one of her content online.

The BBNaija star had made a video where she was pouring a red content from a Champagne bottle.

Famakin reacted to the way she was holding the glass and exposed the real content of the bottle.

