David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, revealed that he almost developed high blood pressure while watching a match at Old Trafford, having been invited by former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo

The Nigerian singer was reacting to Barcelona’s loss to Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League, a match where fellow artist Skales was scheduled to perform for the Catalan side

On the eve of the Champions League clash, the Shake Body crooner released a single titled Dance Like Lamine Yamal

Davido has stirred social media with his claim that Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo personally invited him to watch a match.

His statement comes in the wake of Barcelona’s heartbreaking 7-6 aggregate loss to Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League semifinals at San Siro on Tuesday night, May 6.

Davide Frattesi sealed the win for Inter with a crucial goal in the 99th minute of extra time.

Davido and Cubana Chief Priest pose with Cristiano Ronaldo jersey at Old Trafford. Photo by: @davido.

Source: Twitter

Davido recounts invitation by Ronaldo

Nigerian-American singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, claimed he received an invitation to watch a match at Old Trafford a few years ago, courtesy of Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a post on X, the songwriter shared that the Ballon d'Or winner had booked a dinner for both of them, along with a surprise party, but it never materialized due to United's home loss.

The 32-year-old singer said the Red Devils' defeat was down to the performance of former captain Harry Maguire, with Ronaldo heading home to his family after the match.

The Afrobeats superstar revealed that he still holds a grudge against Harry Maguire to this day for not allowing him to dine with the Portuguese star. Davido humorously wrote:

“Football ehn fit give person BP.

“I remember when CR7 personally invite me come watch match for Old Trafford then couple years ago.

He don book dinner ALL! Party chillin etc …. Nah so dem go lose match .. BABA VEX GO HOUSE .. since that day I still never forgive Maguire 😂😂”

Former Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo looks on during a UEFA Champions League match. Photo by: Naomi Baker.

Source: Getty Images

Nigerians react to Davido’s claims on Ronaldo

Prominent Nigerians, including an aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari, have reacted to Davido's claims of being invited to Old Trafford by Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

@PoojaMedia said:

"I can never forget when Messi sent an invite to the US.

"They lost with Suarez.

"I will never forgive Cincinanti FC."

@BashirAhmaad wrote:

"Why are people saying this didn’t happen? I trust David."

@drpenking added:

"You dey find way to tell us since say you dey roll with CR7 one-on-one , you come form story wey no happen. Why you dey do like this idolo?"

@Officialsoliu said:

"I remember the Barcelona match when Ronaldinho personally invited me to come watch the match, Booked Yacht and hotel for party, na so dem go lose to Crystal Palace for carling cup. Omo Football can be crazy!!"

Skales releases new single

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian Afrobeats star Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, popularly known as Skales, is set to release his new single titled ‘Dance Like Lamine Yamal’.

Skales shared a video of himself vibing to the new track on his social media page on Monday, May 5.

The song is a playful tribute to the breakout football star and a smart move to capitalise on Yamal’s rising global profile.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng