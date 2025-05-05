Big Brother Naija's ex-housemate, Nengi, has reacted to the criticism trailing her black gown to an elite event

The new mother had shared a video of herself attending an event, however, fans were not happy after seeing her dress

Fans were divided after seeing her response to her critics, they also shared their take about Nengi's dress

Reality show star Nengi Hampson has reacted to the criticism trailing the outfit she wore to an elite event.

A video of the new mother stepping into the venue of the event surfaced online, and fans reacted after seeing what she wore. They labelled it tacky and dragged her for revealing too much.

In a post on her Instagram story, Nengi reacted to the criticism. According to her, she had a post-emergency Caesarean section and was not yet cleared for the gym.

BBNaija's Nengi added that she was still healing and learning how to love her new body, though she sometimes struggles with her confidence because it might be just a bit low at times.

Nengi shares plans about her dressing

Also in her post, she pointed out that she would like to have a feel of the moment that makes her feel like herself.

Sharing what she would wear next time, the lady who was admired by singer Spyro noted that she would tie a wrapper and headgear to such an event.

Nengi also laughed at her critic with a funny emoji. She also asked her critics if they were happy with her reply.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Nengi's reply

Reactions have trailed the kind of response that BBNaija's Nengi gave her critics. Here are comments below:

@stitches_by_onyii_ shared:

"Na why she naked?"

@pumpkinbee001 said:

"You didn’t even have confidence before."

@tbeautyboss reacted:

"The struggle of being a new mother. Sending you love and praying you’ll get to love the new you and build and find your confidence in her."

@nifferen_ commented:

"Live your life Mama."

@ms_nma1 shared:

"Tiny confidence won’t let you wear this kind of outfit…. Your confidence is bigger than the ocean and I love it."

@fiisiiayomi reacted:

"You mean two months post op to get the body to market back after child bearing? Mtschewwww…market in peace and go."

@engremells stated:

"No confidence on your outfit, it’s really written on your face."

@geminikiing1 said:

"So you all expected her to tie wrapper and blouse to a club event."

BBN Nengi shares cute video

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, former Big Brother Naija star Nengi Hampson showed off her baby for the first time since she put to bed.

The beautiful lady had welcomed her daughter, Moon, on February 21, 2025, to the joy of many. Many were excited about the good news and congratulated her.

A new video shared by the former BBNaija star saw her cuddling her child with so much joy as she danced with her.

