Steve Crown has been captured kissing his bride in church during their white wedding, which took place on April 26

After the officiating minister permitted him to kiss her, he became very dramatic and went backward as he wanted to run

His colleague, Joe Praize, was busy cheering him on to kiss his wife, fans also reacted after seeing the way he kissed her

More videos have emerged from the wedding ceremony of Nigerian gospel singer, Steve Crown, and his beautiful wife, Ruth Thomas.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had gone down the aisle with his wife on April 26th and his behaviour was captured after he was asked to open his wife's veil.

Steve Crown wows fans with what he did to wife in church during their wedding.

Source: Instagram

In a new video which made the rounds online, the officiating minister asked him to kiss his wife.

He first moved backward and clapped. He also tried to calm himself down before moving close to his wife. They both held each others hands and kissed vigorously for a couple of minutes before the video end.

Joe Praise cheer Steven Crown

In the recording, Joe Praize was seen cheering his colleague on while he was getting ready to kiss his bride.

Steve Crown and wife makes fans laugh with display in church during their wedding.

Source: Instagram

He was also seen making a recording of the couple while they were sharing their romantic moment together.

Fans of the music star also shared their take after seeing the number of minutes Steve Crown took to kiss his wife in church.

Some called him a worldly singer, while others were amazed that he could be that free in public.

Recall that Steve Crown had announced his engagement to his wife a few weeks ago and shared details about his upcoming wedding ceremony.

Here is the Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to Steve Crown's video

Netizens reacted after seeing the way Steven Crown and his wife kissed in church. Here are some comments below:

@dami_lola2269 reacted:

"Make sure you have a friend like Minister Joe praise that can be hyping you like this oooo ."

@trustchibabycommented:

"U say fire. I love the fact his not claiming too holy in everything he does with his woman I love it."

@mizattah reacted:

"Omooo longest kiss I have ever."

@achufunaudekwe said:

"Worldly gospel artist."

@ella_fyn shared:

"Congratulations, people of God. I like the kisses."

@da_niella9708 stated:

"The kiss is so soft."

@ezinwoolivia shared:

"Wow. What a soft kiss from our adorable latest couple. May God bless your home."

@wunmi_izuagie wrote:

"Why so much ceremony to kiss? If he come get to bedroom nko?"

Source: Legit.ng