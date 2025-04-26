Jarvis is excited about her milestone, and she has shared the video with her fans, who are happy for her

In the clip, she invited her followers to her new abode and introduced each compartment to them

Peller and some other celebrities congratulated her on her achievement and showered prayers on her career

Popular content creator, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Jadrolita or Jarvis, has shared a good news with her fans on social media.

The skit maker, who celebrated her birthday a few weeks ago, stated that she has moved to a new home. Though she didn't clearly state if the building was acquired by her or not.

Peller reacts to Jarvis' video about her new house, as she shows the interiors. Photocredit@realjadrolita

She opened the door and welcomed the cameraman to her house, which is a duplex.

While going on the staircase, her pictures were used to decorate the wall as she joyfully went to show her room.

Jarvis shows fans her room

The first place she took her fans to see was her bedroom. The room has a large bed with purple and cream interior.

It also has a big television set and some lovely decorations. She also took her fans on tour to her studio and showed off the couch, which were colourful.

Jarvis speaks about her new house, shares her plan with fans. Photo credit@realjadrolita

Skit maker Jarvis also showed what her living room looked like. The place has cream furnishing and a few decorations on the wall.

Speaking about her new milestone, the content creator, who was a guest on the skit maker, Isbae U's podcast shared how excited she was about her feat.

According to her, she feels very grateful about her journey. She noted that she will be able to achieve more very soon.

Jarvis also promised her fans more contents on YouTube. She stated that her fans should expect top-notch 'mad' contents from her.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Jarvis' video

Nigerians reacted after seeing the video shared by the content creator. Here are some comments below:

@sandrabenede shared:

"Congratulations My baby. Proud of you."

@bosa_lee commented:

"When are you cooking rice for us."

@therayztv stated:

"Grace + Handwork = undeniable Success. Go and do more exploits. You are blessed. Congratulations ."

@peller089 shared:

"Our new home is beautiful ."

@celestialgeneration said:

"I have a feeling that those who will like will own a house this year."

@official_kingii wrote:

"Congratulations to you Mama J. This is only the beginning of greater achievements...In this( Fan)Mily, we're not tired of congratulations."

@femsdadshared:

"I am so happy for you Jarvis, congratultions. I pray that you continue to do well and show some thing bigger than this very soon. I am one of your top fans."

Peller reacts to Jarvis' outburst

Legit.ng had reported that skit maker Peller was not happy with Jarvis over her reaction to their engagement.

Peller had openly proposed to Jarvis and gave her a ring, however, she stated that it was just a promise ring she got from the TikToker as she belittled his gift to her.

Reacting to her outburst in a video, he dragged her to filth and told her fans what to do about their engagement, he also questioned her action.

