Kanye West has shared part of the ordeal he suffered when he was just a child in the hands of one of his cousins

In a post on X, he spoke about his new song, Cousins and what it was all about before releasing the bombshell

Fans questioned the motive of his post as some sympathised with him for going through such as a child

American rapper and singer, Kanye Omari West, formerly known as Kanye West and now Ye, has shared some heart-wrenching ordeal he passed through when he was a child.

The controversial singer in a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, had informed his fans about his new song, Cousins.

Fans react to Kanye West's tweet about his childhood ordeal with cousin.

Source: Instagram

He stated that the song was about his blood relation who was imprisoned for life after killing a pregnant woman after he told him not to look at dirty things in a magazine.

In his note, he asserted that he was allegedly licking his cousin's personal part till he was 14 years of age.

Kanye West shares more details about cousin

Also in his tweet, West explained that the news journal were at their home because his father buys and keep playboy magazines.

The songwriter, who recently praised Nigerians also added that his mother also kept some journals but the one she keeps were different from that of his father.

Kanye West further explained that he and the cousin he sang about did all the dirty thing they saw in the magazines.

Kanye West blames self after being abused in childhood by his cousin, releases new song.

Source: Instagram

Blaming himself for what happened between him and his cousin, Ye claimed that he showed his cousin the things in the journal when he was six years old.

Fans blame Kanye West

Followers of the music star were not so comfortable with what he wrote, they heaped blames on him and some added that he should have revealed such details in public.

A few also didn't believe him as they tried to calculate his cousin's age and his own.

See the X tweet here:

How fans reacted to Kanye West's tweet

Reactions have trailed the tweet made by the singer. Here are some comments below:

@CrayonMurders said:

"Yooooo. Too much info, Ye. Some things you can keep to yourself."

@NaturalBeauti28 commented:

"It’s sad bc a lot of black men have this type of trauma they just don’t speak on it."

@godsmunny reacted:

"But ye your cousin was 9 years old when you were 14."

@NickJFuentes wrote:

"Realest human being on earth."

@MysticalPharaoh shared:

"You need to understand how Kanye works, and his marketing genius. I'm not discounting the trauma of this but he uses shock to drive his marketing campaigns."

Beyonce, Jay-Z planning to sue Kanye West

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that music power couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé appeared to have reacted to Kanye's derogatory comments about their children.

Twitter was on fire on March 19, 2025, when the outspoken US rapper began to spill details about certain people, including the couple and his ex, Kim Kardashian.

It was reported that Jay-Z and Beyonce said they would 'absolutely not stand for it' after Kanye West spoke about their children in a vulgar and offensive manner.

