Nigerian singer Fireboy made waves online with a recent video of him and his mother during an event

The trending clip showed the Bandana hitmaker sharing an adorable moment with his mum, which got many talking

Fans and netizens who came across the viral footage made various hilarious observations online

Nigerian musician Fireboy, real name Adedamola Oyinlola Adefolahan, has piqued the interest of netizens with a recent video of him.

The YBNL singer, who made news for his London gig a few days ago, was spotted with his mother.

Fireboy’s mum helps him waer his earrings. Credit: @fireboy

Source: Instagram

The viral video shows the singer's mother assisting him in repairing his dangling earring.

The Ashewo crooner was seen sitting on a pavement while his mother helped him with his jewels.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng ealier reported that Fireboy DML, whose real name is Adedamola Oyinlola Adefolahan, recently opened up about his favourite thing to eat at midnight.

Speaking on the “Is This Seat Taken?” show, the talented singer revealed his favourite food to eat at midnight, 3am to be precise, was Eba, adding that it was the best for a Yoruba man to eat.

The YBNL star in the video that has since gone viral argued with his interviewer after she claimed that a real Yoruba man would eat Amala, and not Eba.

However, according to Fireboy DML, a proper Yoruba man would eat Eba at any time, as he reinstated his point.

Fireboy trends after mum helped him fix his earrings. Credit: @fireboy

Source: Instagram

Recall that Fireboy DML, on the same show, was reluctant to speak about his favourite football club, Manchester United. He told the interviewer to skip the question.

Netizens react to Fireboy and his mum’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

arinze.ezenwa1 said:

"Lesson: just get money, your parents go align."

kayfnkay said:

"Just be successful in life with your waywardness, your parents will support you 😂."

jim_vhik wrote:

"My mama go don throway am under chair😂😂😂."

shoes_by_demokraft said:

"E get some kind money wey you go get ehn. Some bäd behavior go just turn normal for your parent face😂😂😂."

undefeated_winnerforever said:

"Na my mother go do am before who dey enjoy the money 😂😂😂 no be she dey drive Benz g wagon for that matter 😂😂😂😂😂."

___guddie said:

"Just make money and leave the rest 😂😂. RULES ARE FOR POOR PEOPLE."

akonoayebaemi wrote:

"Allegedly if you get money your African parents will support your waywardness."

cecilia__remi said:

"When you’re successful your mom will help you fix your earrings but when you’re broke you’ll be called a bad boy😂."

omo_veronica said:

"Once you are successful, things wey dey no fit ever allow you before na them go dey encourage am😂😂😂😂😂😂."

rhaysniphes said:

"Have money and watch your African parents fall into place. Some dey puff for parlour sef, ask odogwu 😂."

stephaniee_okoli said:

"I know if he wasn't who he is now and he came home with these earrings, she would have pursued him out straight 😂😂."

Olamide and Fireboy snub female fan

In other news, Olamide and Fireboy DML showed how little they cared about their fans. The singers were spotted walking out of a bank in Lagos.

In the viral clip, both music stars were seen curving a fan who tried to get a picture with them.

"See how them curve that girl wey wear brown gown," a netizen said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng