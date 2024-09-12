Singer Fireboy DML, in a trending video from an interview, revealed the favourite meal he loves to prepare at 3 am is Eba

The YBNL act in the video boldly claimed Eba is more of a Yoruba food than Amala in his argument with the interviewer

Fireboy DML's comment has, however, stirred up a debate among social media users as they share their opinion

Nigerian singer and songwriter Fireboy DML, whose real name is Adedamola Oyinlola Adefolahan, recently opened up about his favourite thing to eat at midnight.

Speaking on at “Is This Seat Taken?” show, Fireboy revealed his favourite food to eat at midnight, 3 am to be precise, is Eba, adding that it is the best for a Yoruba man to eat.

Fireboy DML claims Eba is more of a Yoruba food than Amala. Credit: @fireboydml/gettyimage/Onifade Adeola Amir

The YBNL star in the video that has since gone viral argued with his interviewer after she claimed that a real Yoruba man would eat ‘Amala’, and not ‘Eba’.

However, according to Fireboy, a proper Yoruba man would eat Eba at any time, as he reinstated his point.

Watch video as Fireboy DML speaks about Eba below:

Recall that Fireboy DML, on the same show, was reluctant to speak about his favourite football club, Manchester United.

What people are saying about Fireboy DML's video

Read some of the comments below:

DiceOfTruth"

"I am on the fence here, as I see both sides of the argument. I must say though, the only time I tried it, it was elite."

max_well_33:

"You will never see fufu in discuss like this Very razz food."

_buukhiie:

"It is the "I will pay it for me" While we are here sha eba supremacy confirmed once again."

MrOdunfa:

"Eba supremacy reigns absolute."

Tejuadultface:

"Damola na sabi boy Why will you make amala at 3am Eba is the epic no stress food for midnight The pleasure that comes with it is second to none esp if there's light I remember my bro & I getting caught making eba on several occasion."

Olamide and Fireboy snub female fan

In other news, Olamide and Fireboy DML showed how little they cared about their fans.

The singers were spotted walking out of a bank in Lagos. In the viral clip, both music stars were seen curving a fan who tried to get a picture with them.

"See how them curve that girl wey wear brown gown," a netizen said.

