On April 14, 2025, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux set Nigerian social media abuzz when he dropped a new love song dedicated to his Nigerian fiancée, Priscilla Ojo.

The track, part of his seven-track EP A Day to Remember, captured the essence of their blossoming romance.

Jux shared the song via an Instagram reel, accompanied by a caption that read, “Straight from the heart, for the love of my life @its.priscy.”

The release was timed to celebrate their traditional wedding season, a significant milestone in their journey towards marriage.

He said:

"#GodDesign Straight from the heart, for the love of my life @its.priscy. Part of my 7-track EP #ADayToRemember—a soundtrack to our love story. This one’s for our Traditional Wedding season. Forever starts now. ❤️♾️🫂 Big love to my brother @phynofino for blessing this track! #JP2025 #LoveInMotion #GodDesign #ADayToRememberEP#"

The song’s romantic lyrics and soulful delivery resonated with fans across Nigeria, who flooded the comment section with messages of admiration and support for the couple. Jux’s decision to make the track a centrepiece of his EP underscored the depth of his commitment to Priscilla, daughter of popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo.

Reacting to the song, his wife, Priscilla Ojo said:

"GOING NO 1 STRAIGHT 🔥🔥 LETS GOOO ❤️ #APRIL 17th"

The EP itself was described as a soundtrack to their love story, with this particular song standing out as a fan favourite due to its emotional weight and cultural relevance.

See the post here:

Reactions to Jux's song

@cityboy____ said:

"Even if na arranged marriage, make una find one put me 🥹🥹"

@ojulewastudio replied:

"Our joy is here ❤️❤️❤️❤️so sweet"

@adusaesther replied:

"You have in-laws in Ghana too 🇬🇭❤️🔥😍🔥"

@officialbollypokie replied:

"Okay, this 1 is too loud for our Ajoke🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@mzclem_collections noted:

"let go guys..... am dataly ready for April 17..... Ayo WA ti de❤️❤️❤️"

@dommyurilk_tz replied:

"NNAONGEZA FOLLOWERS & LIKES KWA BEI RAHISI TUH, UKIHITAJ NICHEK DM💬"

@temmiela noted:

"Yes oooooooo. Our joy is here. This is massive. 🔥🔥🔥"

@blessingdogaramusa said:

"Hitttttt, can't wait for it to be dropped 🙌🙌🙌"

@juxpriscyplus replied:

"We aren't joking AROUND!!! Ayo mi tide,Joy has come. 🙌🔥👏👏"

@former_pilgrim replied:

"Kaka umeingia Nigeria kwa kishindo. @diamondplatnumz hakukosea kusema "Si mumeona ata Jux anaitangaza nchi na lugha yetu vzur huko nchi za kigeni" 🙌🙌"

@docta_ulimwengu said:

"Beautiful energy and pure love! 🔥 Blessings on blessings! #JP2025 ❤️♾️🫶🏾"

Paul Okoye to shut down Lagos for Jux and Priscilla

Recall Legit.ng reported that Paulo Okoye expressed his excitement for the upcoming wedding of Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, set for April 17, 2025, in Lagos.

He shared an Instagram reel celebrating the event as a vibrant Nigeria-Tanzania affair, tagging stars like Diamond Platnumz and Juma Jux.

In his caption, Okoye confidently called the wedding a major cultural milestone, using the hashtag #JP2025.

