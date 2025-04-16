Africa Digital Media Awards

JP 2025: Priscilla’s Boo, Juma Jux Lands in Lagos, Dances Joyfully at Airport, Clip Trends

by  Shade Metibogun 3 min read
  • Juma Jux, Priscilla Ojo's husband, has finally landed in Lagos ahead of his wedding taking place on April 17
  • In the viral clip, the singer was seen dancing at the airport as dancers and drummer welcomed him in a kingly way
  • Fans were excited after seeing the video, they shared their hot takes about the clip as they prayed for the couple

Iyabo Ojo's son-in-law, Juma Jux, has finally arrived for his wedding to the actress's daughter, Priscilla.

Legit.ng had reported that Juma Jux has spoken joyfully about his upcoming wedding to his wife, Priscilla, after he got a shoe gift from her.

Juma Jux rejoices as he lands in Lagos for his wedding to Priscilla Ojo. Photo credit@juma.jux
Source: Instagram

In a video making the round online, the singer was seen dancing joyfully to the sound of traditional drummers, who came to welcome him at the airport.

Two drummers and a female dancer were seen with him at the airport. The Tanzania singer was joined by his sister and some other guests who came to welcome him at the airport.

Juma Jux gets two flags

While he was dancing, people around him covered him with two blankets made from the Nigerian flags.

Fans react to video of Juma Jux after he landed in Lagos for his wedding to Iyabo Ojo's daughter. Photo credit@juma.jux
Source: Instagram

He proudly displayed them while dancing, and the scene became a sight to behold as passersby stood to watch him dance joyfully to the sound from the drummers.

Recall that a video of part of the preparations made by the actress had surfaced online after her in-laws landed in Nigeria.

She packaged some luxury items in a lovely box and each was kept in the hotel rooms of all the Tanzania guests who came for Priscilla and Juma Jux's wedding.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Juma Jux's reception at the airport. Here are comments below:

@lydiaelixir commented:

"Na all the videos I de shine teeth. Tomorrow is going to be a long day."

@racferyb stated:

"This wedding suppose enter Friday so that we can hit the club, congratulations to Jp 2025."

@temzy80_ wrote:

"Since I don dey since dis couples video I just dey shout God abeg, do am for me too, I really need to be celebrated......I don too suffer."

@luxurydee_couture wrote:

"God of Ojo family, I am available. Honestly. I'm so happy for Iyabo Ojo."

@tosingesstra52 said:

"Omo, this weather go loud and sweet ooo ,Kamo wedding vs JP. I’m so happy for them."

@ewatomi.xx stated:

"Oko Iyawo no fit keep him joy again.Tomorrow nah tomorrow oma loud."

@pricelesspreshy shared:

"See as my belle dey sweet me. God has blessed the day already."

Juma Jux writes love note to wife

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that Juma Jux, the son-in-law to be of actress Iyabo Ojo had shared lovely pictures they took during their engagement.

He also accompanied the viral post with a short love note, as his lover also replied in an adorable way.

Fans took to the comment section to respond to the post as they shared their hot takes about the engagement that broke the internet.

Source: Legit.ng

