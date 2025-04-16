Renowned highlife musician Flavour sacertically opened about his admired msucial prowess after a fan made accusations on that

It is no surprise that the highlife singer is extremely gifted and is frequently invited to perform at highbrow pirate evens

A recent conversation between the Golibe hitmaker and a netizen about his singling talent has ignited a wave of reactions online

Nigerian highlife superstar Flavour born Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli has responded to a viral claim made by a Twitter user alleging the 'secret' behind his remarkable singing talent.

Flavour, known for his exceptional musical skills, has won over millions of hearts with his distinctive combination of highlife music, and he is usually invited to perform at elite events thrown by billionaires and powerful figures.

Singer Flavour admits to the secret behind his singing talent Credit: @2niteflavour

Source: Instagram

His vocal powers have long sparked admiration from fans, making him one of the most regarded in Nigeria's music industry.

The argument over Flavour's musical prowess took an interesting turn when a Twitter user named @SolomonN38455 argued that the famed singer inherited his singing abilities from water spirits.

Flavour ignites reactions from fans following response to fan. Credit: @2niteflavour

Source: Instagram

The user said that a spirit 'Mami Water' taught Flavour how to sing. This sparked a flurry of responses online

Flavour responded to the tweet with an hunpously agreed with the statement.

He wrote:

"Chai. "My secret is out 😩.”

See their conversation below:

Internet uers react to claims around Flavour’s talent

Fans and social media users joined in the fun. Many people admired Flavour's humour and how he humbly handled of the situation.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

poshest_hope said:

"To think Facebook people will actually believe this."

tastebudzng said:

"😂😂😂😂 I love his response. No point arguing. chose not to be stressed."

harinskincare wrote:

"Ma flavour fit una😂😂😂😂 which kind yeye question be this😂😂😂."

meetemmanueljacob said:

"Give a silly answer to a silly question, and the one who asked it will realize that he's not as smart as he thinks. (Proverbs 26:4 -GNTA)."

sunny_adijohns said:

"They don catch my guy."

uccie_standard wrote:

'Sometimes you don't need to tell people they're foolish to prove they're foolish 😂 you don't need to tell people our beaded bags are affordable luxury when they can see for themselves instead."

kudos_confidence reacted:

"I like his response no need to argue,he give una wetin una wan hear wether na true or lie."

2567.emanuel said:

"He might be saying the truth but many we think it's jokes."

ifec_emma wrote:

"This one will start Trending on Facebook now. The IQ of Facebook people di too low."

blessed_mikky wrote:

"Igbo celebrities sabi this reply of thing ee. No too much explanation needed😂."

misschidel said:

"Favour is so funny 😂😂😂I love the way he handle this people."

dttransports said:

"Make this thing no mistakenly reach Facebook oooo."

Flavour unbothered about Afrobeats singers' attention

Legit.ng earlier reported that Flavour explained the reason he was not worried that Afrobeats singers such as Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and others were getting attention and recognition.

The singer said he was not an Afrobeats singer but acknowledged his kind of African music could not be sidelined.

He explained further that other African musicians, such as Fally Ipupa of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Diamond Platnumz of Tanzania, were doing exceptionally great in their chosen fields.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng