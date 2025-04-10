Popular Lagos socialite Sam Larry became another topic online after a video surfaced showing in the company a man who looks exactly like him

Recall that the businessman has been in the black books of Nigerians since the tragic death of rapper and singer Mohbad

The recent clip had netizens surprised, as the resemblance between the two men was too good to be true

Popular Lagos socialite Sam Larry, whose real name is Samsom Erinfolami Balogun, made waves online after a new video of him and his supposed identical brother emerged online.

Sam Larry has been in the bad books of many Nigerians, and he has also been blacklisted, along with his friend and music executive Naira Marley, for their suspected role in the death of late musician Mohbad.

Many people tagged Sam Larry as one of the people who made life unbearable for Mohbad after some videos showed him seriously bullying the late musician.

However, in a new video that has surfaced online, Sam Larry has once again sparked widespread discussion following a clip featuring him and a man bearing resemblance to him.

In the video, Sam Larry and the guy are so similar in terms of facial features, body size, leg movements, and skin tone, among other things, that this development filled netizens with questions.

Watch the video below:

In a previous report, a Nigerian man from the lively town of Sagamu challenged Sam Larry in Ogun state.

The fearless young man dared Sam Larry to pick a date when they could comfortably fight and promised to rain down punches on him until he was black and blue.

The Sagamu indigene claimed that the Naira Marley's associate was responsible for the abuse and bullying that the late singer Mohbad suffered.

He hinted that it was a good thing Mohbad wasn't a local of Sagamu, suggesting that if the singer had been from their famous town, whoever was guilty of his death would have met the fate of jungle justice.

Expressing his love for the late singer, he said that justice must be served so that the singer can have a peaceful, eternal rest.

Nigerians react to video of Sam Larry and lookalike man

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sultanated111 said:

"Samlarry and Similarly."

kaydanland_o wrote:

"I dey first think say the other guy in brown won push the other guy in white enter lagoon..."

khido_xch said:

"We are finished 😪 we done get two samlarry."

comradeblog said:

"Dem no born this one well to show face during Mohbad demise."

ola_mumeen wrote:

"The one putting on white is Sam larry,the othe one is jamiu Erin,his elder brother."

okrashgbolahan_ybnl_family wrote:

"Erin jamiu Sam Larry Sr brother and Sam Larry himself."

yomideee__ said:

"I been wan write “adieu baba” before oo na God say make I watch the video finish."

Rexxie hails Sam Larry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that music producer Rexxie opened up about Sam Larry during a chat on Echoroom.

According to Rexxie, Sam Larry is a good person and does not quarrel with him. He called him an elder brother.

However, he avoided speaking about Naira Marley in the video.

