India vs Nigeria remains a myth, a legendary tale of voodoo, lion ball, and an impossible 99-1 scoreline

The fairytale is being passed from generation to generation, with many asking if the match actually took place

One of the accounts claimed that the player who scored Nigeria's goal during the epic encounter died on the pitch

A popular myth in Nigeria claims that the Indian national football team once defeated Nigeria 99-1 in a match, allegedly using voodoo to secure the victory.

One version of the story claimed that the situation prompted the world football's governing body, FIFA, to impose a ban on India from all competitive matches.

There are a few legends narrating the fairytale to Nigerian football-loving boys while growing up either in schools or communities.

Some said the match was so intense that the ball would turn into a stone when Nigerian players wanted to kick it, while another one said it turned into a lion.

Another version of the myth claimed that Muda Lawal defied all odds, latching onto the ball-turned stone ferociously to score the country's only goal.

An account stated that it was Teslim Balogun, popularly known as Thunder Balogun who scored for Nigeria in that encounter.

Some even went on to say it was Samuel Okwaraji who scored the only goal before he later passed away.

However, Okwaraji collapsed and died of congestive heart failure in the 77th minute of a World Cup qualification match against Angola at the Lagos National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos State on August 12, 1989.

India vs Nigeria narratives

In a report as per History Ville, one of the players claimed that anytime they aimed to kick the ball, it changed into a ball of fire.

All the narratives and that the player who scored for the Nigerian team during the encounter died on the field of play and was immortalised as a hero.

In 2024, former ex-international Segun Odegbami was asked if he heard about the game, and he laughed saying it was mere superstition.

'The Mathematical' also admitted that he met the myth while growing up and he made findings to be certain about it.

He told Vanguard:

“It is not true. It is not true. Just leave it. There is no such thing. We (my colleagues and I) too heard it. I have researched it and it was not true.”

Lady pays tribute to late Okwaraji

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman, Nnenna Okoronkwo, recently paid tribute to Sam Okwaraji, a Nigerian footballer who tragically passed away during a match against Angola in 1989 while representing his country.

Okwaraji enjoyed an incredible career in Europe, playing for clubs such as NK Dinamo Zagreb, VfB Stuttgart, and SSV Ulm 1846, all while pursuing and completing his law education.

In an emotional video, Nnenna visited Okwaraji’s gravesite, reflecting on his dedicated service to Nigeria. She shared how driving past the stadium where he collapsed still evokes a deep, bittersweet sense of nostalgia and sorrow.

