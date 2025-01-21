Videos from Nathaniel Bassey's ministration in the United States as Donald Trump was sworn in as president have gone viral

The Nigerian gospel artiste led the worshippers at the event in songs as he handed the United States over to Jesus Christ

Nathaniel Bassey's ministration has also stirred reactions from the Nigerian Christian community

Gospel singer and pastor Nathaniel Bassey is trending on social media, as videos from his ministry in the United States have emerged.

Recall that Nathaniel shared a clip as he confirmed his arrival in Washington, D.C., for Trump's inauguration.

Nathaniel Bassey leads worship at Trump’s inauguration. Credit: nathanielblow/AnchorAngi/x

Source: Instagram

He had shared a video of moving cars on a major road in the US while dropping a hint about his location.

Nathaniel Bassey sings at Trump's inauguration

Trump's second return to the White House marked a spiritual awakening in the US. Nathaniel, known for his spirit-filled music, was among the few Nigerian ministers, including Pastor WF Kumuyi, who were invited to grace the inauguration events.

Nathaniel, who was scheduled to sing at the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast, took centre stage with his trumpet, leading worshippers in songs.

The Nigerian gospel artist's songs were mainly centred on intercessory prayers for the United States as Trump's administration took charge.

Nathaniel Bassey also handed the White House and the US to Jesus Christ as he sang the song 'Take The Stage.'

Also, recall that the gospel singer, while testifying at a Christian event in Nigeria, narrated how he received a call from Reverend Turner, who shared how God told her to send for him to release God's glory upon the United States.

Watch a trending video of Nathaniel Bassey's ministration in the US below:

Reactions to Nathaniel Bassey's ministration in the US

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, including comments from many of Nathaniel Bassey's colleagues in the gospel music industry.

Ebukasongs wrote:

"Thank you Jesus."

marsh_melow_ said:

"Goose bumps. Thus pastor nath eehhh!! The kind annoiting he has ...!! Good lord!!!"

jude__olivia commented:

"Now this is the Global Visibility that Pastor Nath and Pastor Jerry keeps asking us to pray for."

topeolayinkagold reacted:

"Only God knows the hours of prayer Baba will do before he climbs the stage this days. It's truly from fellowship to partnership."

shop_hanthoss wrote:

"When God is the chaperone of your life, glory is inevitable."

tayodengine commented:

"There was a prophecy concerning Nigeria 🇳🇬 PA ELTON 1986, Nigeria and Nigerian will be known for corruption all over the world, but the tide will turn and Nigeria will be known for righteousness worldwide. Many shall take hold of him that is a Nigerian, saying, we will go with you, for we have heard that God is with you!!!"

afriyie._ said:

"This is beautiful!! Pastor Nat with an opportunity to minister at such event! Indeed God is taking this nation back!

iamgtunez added:

"I'm glad this is happening in my time...Glory to God."

Moses Bliss features Nathaniel Bassey

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the rare collaboration between Moses Bliss and Nathaniel Bassey caused a stir among their fans.

Moses revealed the title of his new song with Nathaniel as 'Doings Of The Lord'.

"Yesss… I’ve waited so long for this To start the year," a fan wrote.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng