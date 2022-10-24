Reggae gospel singer Buchi Atuonwu is set to unite Christians in Nigeria through hymns

The singer is bringing together different denominations and gospel singers to sing in Lagos

There will be prizes to be won by individual denominations ranging from different cash prizes

Nigeria's foremost reggae gospel singer, Buchi Atuonwu, is out to unite Christendom through songs and hymns of old. This assignment he considers as his life purpose.

Buchi plans to unite different denominations in Christendom through music. He explains in plain language why he is bringing Christians together for the first National Hymn Festival, which will be held in Lagos in November 2022.

On November 19, at the University of Lagos Sports Centre, Buchi and a couple of gospel singers like Panam Percy Paul, Joe Praize, and Ada will be giving life to one of the last prayers of Jesus: "That they may be one as we are one."

The event will have delegates from different churches constituting a 2,022-person choir that will sing timeless hymns that inspired generations of Christians. The Catholic Church, the Pentecostal fellowship, the Evangelical Church of West Africa (ECWA), and the white garment churches, among other denominations, will be fully represented.

There are prizes to be won by denominations choir ranging from N2 million and a trophy, cash prizes, plaques, trophies for the second and third place, and consolation awards for every participating choir.

Speaking on his reason for embarking on such a cause, Buchi said he is doing it as a patriot. He revealed that God spoke to him about doing things that would unite the church.

"I know that the unity of the church is not about belonging to an association, as beautiful as that may be. That is not what the Bible means by the unity of the church."

The gospel reggae singer noted that there is no platform that supports the kind of collaboration he would like to see among churches. He stated that the unity of the church can only come through knowledge of the word of God. And that may not happen because of the differences in teachings each denomination teaches their members.

"How is that going to happen if you teach a different thing and I teach a different thing, and there is no platform for us or our members to share, grow and investigate the Word; even interrogate the teachings of one another?"

