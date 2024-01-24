Odumodublvck has said that he has decided in featuring Tems in one of his songs but he has to pay in installment

He made the statement after Isbae U asked him if he could feature Tems if she reduces her charges

The rapper added that he has paid the sum of N10k to the singer and will soon make more payment

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck has said that he is going to feature his colleague Temilade Openiyi better known as Tems in one of his songs.

The rapper stated this while he was a guest on skit maker Isbae U's podcast Curiosity Made Me Ask. The skit maker had asked if he would allow Tems to sing in his album if she reduced her charges.

Odumodublvck says he will pay Tems in installment to feature in his song. Photo credit @odumodublvck/@temsbaby

Source: Instagram

Responding, Odumodublvck said yes and that he had paid the singer part of her money.

Odumodublvck says he will pay in installment

Explaining further, the singer whose song has a high ranking added that he will be paying Tems gradually because she charges $500,000 for a feature.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Odumodublvck also said that he had N10k and would continue paying for the next 25 years.

Recently Odumodublvck had raised an alarm after he got to know that Tems charges $500,000. The rapper and the singer had an altercation on social media because of what he said about what she collects to feature in music.

See the post here:

Fans react to the video

Reactions have trailed what Odumodublvck said about Tems. Here are some of the comments below:

@charlieshotit:

"Is this playing or cruise cos i don't get it. And he looks so serious saying it."

@ogaharmony:

"And it’s the way both of them are serious."

@iam_khina:

"My brain is paining me."

@amxzingeke:

"Hold this one first oo."

@mayor_lakastoh:

"You are doing lunatic things

@alioop:

"Both of you."

@korede.not.bello:

"Wetin odumodu Dey talk?"

@sholakunmiblaze:

"So funny:

@diamond_adanne:

" Tems sef no small.'

@shanky_dah_great:

"D two na mumu

Portable calls out Odumodublvck

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had called out Odumodublvck after he was named the best rapper in Abuja.

The controversial singer questioned why the raper will be given such a title.

He claimed that he rapped in Yoruba at a competition so he should be given the title.

Source: Legit.ng