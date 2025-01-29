TikTok star Peller captivated his fans after he visited his hometown Ikorodu, Lagos, where he resided before fame

He expressed excitement as he freely related with his old friends in the neighbourhood and patronised one of his friend's business

The TikToker went to his old vicinity in the company of some soldiers, and the way he flowed with his friends became a topic of discussion

Social media influencer Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, aka Peller, stormed his hometown Ikorodu, Lagos, where he lived before he became famous.

In a video, he went to one of his old friend's store who sold clothes and other accessories. He made jest of the phone chargers before he proceeded to check out some of the outfits. After he asked his friend how much the clothes cost, his friend said N550k but Peller insisted he wanted to pay N500k.

Peller visits his hometown Ikorodu, fans react. Image credit: @Peller

Peller compared the clothes in the shop to what was obtainable in stores at highbrow Lekki, Lagos. His friend claimed that people who lived in Lekki usually come to Ikorodu to buy his fashion items. After much deliberation, the TikTok star transferred the sum to his friend before he left his shop.

Fans bombard Peller in Ikorodu

As Peller made his way from the shop, many people were outside waiting for him. He wondered how they got to know that he was around. The soldiers he used for security shielded him from the crowd and took him to his car.

The TikTok star proceeded to another area in Ikorodu and had a fun time with his old friends. It was the street he grew up and knows many people there.

The people hailed him as they bantered and reminisced about old times. Peller could not hide his excitement as he flowed freely with his old friends. They also shot some firecrackers in the air. After staying till night at Ikorodu, the influencer bade his old friends goodbye as the soldiers made his exit from the community stress-free.

Watch Peller's video below:

Reactions as Peller visits Ikorodu

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Peller visits his old neigbourhood Ikorodu below:

@investor_fame2003 reacted:

"Who else loves seeing Peller successful? Our own won't spoil too in Jesus' name."

@Marketwithkola commented:

"Like seriously I can't hold my tears. God please don't let this boy die young. The love is so massive."

@Delshadeee noted:

"Peller is so respectful even though he is rich. Look at how he shook the man with respect. You are great."

@williamssunday9371 commented:

"Peller is too real. If na another celeb dem no go wan price sef but my guy price o."

@arabellagracia820 said:

"Peller is a blessed child. With the little he has he still choose to share with his friends. May God Almighty continue blessing him and may his pocket never run dry. Amen."

Peller speaks about his former school

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller trended online after some comments he made about his old school went viral.

In a viral clip, Peller shared how the principal of the secondary school he graduated from reached out to him and asked that he visit the school during their end-of-session party.

Peller noted that his reason for requesting to be paid was because when he was still in the school, he was treated badly.

Source: Legit.ng