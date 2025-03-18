VDM's nemesis Deeone has come at him again after accusing Ratels of reporting his TikTok page

The singer, went online to disgrace the popular activist, stating that he told a huge lie about the Body of Christ

According to a new video posted by Deeone, he shared evidence against the online critic, as publicised by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria

Again, Deeone, real name Aderombi Adedayo Martin, has come heavily for his social media enemy, Martins Otse Vincent.

It will be recalled that VeryDarkMan has alleged that the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) is involved in his ongoing legal battle with gospel singer Mercy Chinwo.

VDM had Mercy Chinwo's battle began after he interred in the issue with her former manager. This led to the singer filing a lawsuit against Verydarkman for defamation of character. According to the document, the gospel singer stated that she had to be compensated with N1.1 billion.

In a new development, Deeone stated that VDM lied that the PFN had issue a warning to Mercy Chinwo. According to him, the body had just released an official statement, prompting the public to disregarding such information. He slammed the critic and tagged him a liar and a manipulator.

How fans reacted to Deeone's clip on VDM

Read some reactions below:

@___peterrr__ said:

"He clearly said he just read and saw it on the news, he didn’t lie, but rather the news was false and he clearly didn’t know, so don’t say he lied. I come in peace ✌🏻."

@pwettybeth said:

"Y’all should be grateful for d gift of Deeone else some of una for still blind😂😂😂 Everywhere good. Shalom💐💐."

@yohannabenjamin2 said:

"He lied, Geh Geh, Michael Jackson, Broda Mike VDM lied again. He lied about Mercy, frank edward, Sinach, Kirk Franklin come out, Danzel Washington, Jennifer Lawrence, Christoper Nolan, Lions gate entertainment this boy lied, Shun khan, Tunde, Angel Loscin, Maja Salvador he lied."

@isaacobotofficial said:

"Werey, but you ignored where he read it from!😂😂😂😂😂 Oloribu!"

@dbaddo_sabi said:

"Bro we are busy with the 30 days badgovt stuff.. when we finish.. we go com back for you."

@mohbad_the_legend said:

"He never verifies info, dey lie up and down causing so much toxicity on the internet and then turn around to advise people to verify info 🤣🤣🤣, be claiming he has integrity 😂😂be like olodo no really understand the word. Until the day una try use the brain una mama give u, continue enabling a bufooooon with a ballooned ego who refused to heal from his childhood traumas. Una go learn oooo 😂😂😂."

Deeone loses TikTok account, alleges VDM

In a previous report by Legit.ng, comedian Deeone lost his TikTok account and shared the names of the people allegedly behind the attack on him.

He called out Verydarkman and his fans and made some threats while sharing what he was capable of doing to them.

Fans in the comments section were divided by the post, a few supported him and blasted VDM while others threw their weight behind the activist.

