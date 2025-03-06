Wumi's sister, Karimot, didn't spare any word while speaking about late Mohbad's father in a video

She claimed he used to commit adultery in her house and make noise in the other room to disturb her

Fans were not happy with the woman and asked her whose side she was as some blasted Mohbad's father

Karimot, Wunmi's sister, has opened a can of worms about the things late Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, used to do in her house.

In a video making the rounds, the mother of two claimed that Aloba used to bring his side chic to her house anytime he travelled abroad.

Wumi's sister calls Mohabd's father names. Photo credit@karimot 882024

Source: Instagram

According to her, Joseph Aloba, who asked for a DNA from his sister, used to disturb her and her husband with his bedroom noise.

Karimot lashed out at Wunmi for witnessing all the alleged atrocities of her father-in-law without telling her husband.

Karimost speaks about Mohbad

Also in the recording. Karimot alleged that Joseph Aloba would also take his lovers to the singer's house to sleep with them.

She asserted that the room where Aloba usually have his bedroom activities with ladies was close to the kitchen. She claimed that Wunmi would be hearing the noises from Mohbad's father anytime she was in the kitchen.

Karimot blasted late Mohbad's father and called him a mad man. She claimed that Aloba brought a taboo into his son's house before he passed on.

Wumi's sister prays for Joseph Aloba. Photo credit@karimot882024

Source: Instagram

Karimot blasted all the people supporting Mohbad's father. She asked how many ladies can allow such in their son's house.

Not done, Karimot called Mohbad's father some unprintable names. She prayed that all the prayer Joespeh Aloba has been saying would not work.

Recall that Karimot has not been supporting her sister or her father-in-law. She once claimed that Wunmi, her sister, used to beat her mother-in-law.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Karimot's video

Netizens aired their views about Karimot's video. Here are some of the comment below:

@ajskinbeauty reacted:

"Panachukwu dey sweet now, aunty werey."

@dolllly_p stated:

"This Wumi glory is mighty o, only her is surrounded with so Mary jealous people. God will fight for her and her son in Jesus name."

@haronky_empire commented:

"Everything I knw about this family is against my will."

@carderrecords wrote:

"Nah nah nah, She’s too saucy."

@officialblackebony shared:

"Madam which side you dey gangan, stay one place so I go know where to strike my thunder."

@cakesandspices said:

"I knew you would come out after seeing your sister granting interviews. Werey alaso."

@fabulous_bukie shared:

"Who loose this aunty again?"

Mohbad's father accuses Wunmi of killing son

Legit.ng had reported that Mohbad's father had stated that he was not happy with Wunmi, his daughter's in-law.

He claimed that she had a hand in the death of his son and made other great allegations against her.

Joseph Aloba shared a voice note he heard which was made by his son.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng