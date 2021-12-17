At 75, popular American singer and songwriter Dolly Parton has added more accolades to her impressive music career

The Jolene singer broke three Guinness World records, two of which are new record titles and she broke her own record for the third one

An elated Dolly revealed that she had no idea she would be in Guinness World Record this many times

Age is nothing but a number and it definitely cannot stop one, celebrity or not, from achieving his/her dreams or in Dolly Parton's case, breaking or creating impressive new world records.

The Jolene singer will be ending the year on an outstanding note with more accolades to her already impressive music career.

Dolly Parton poses with Worl Record certificates Photo credit: @dollyparton/ Guinness World Records

Source: Instagram

According to People, the 75-year-old American singer, and songwriter was awarded three new certificates in Nashville, Tennessee, by the Guinness World Records.

Dolly Parton breaks records

The singer received two new record titles for a song that has lasted most decades (7) and most No.1 hits (25) on the Billboard US Hot Country Songs chart, both for a female artist.

For the third, Parton broke her own record for the most hits on the chart in general, with a total of 109 songs on the list.

Flattered and honoured

An obviously elated Parton in an interview revealed that the feat is one that makes one very humble and grateful.

She continued by saying that she had no idea she would be in Guinness World Records this many times which makes her flattered and honoured.

Parton who started her career in 1967 also expressed gratitude to everyone who made the feat possible.

Dreams come true

The 75-year-old revealed that making a living out of a venture she loves makes her happy and she is so fortunate to see her dream come true. There is also no stopping Dolly Parton unless you knock her down.

Thanksgiving on a throwback

Just before this new achievement, to celebrate Thanksgiving in November, Dolly Parton shared a throwback photo of herself and her husband Carl Thomas Dean on Instagram.

