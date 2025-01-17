Singer Spyro has moved on, days after he was a subject of discussion and controversy over his interview

In a clip making the rounds online, he was seen signing a document and thereafter entered his new car and drove it home

Fans were excited about his new purchase and congratulated him in the comment section of his post

Nigerian singer, Oluwadipe Oluwasanmi David, professionally known as Spyro has taken delivery of a new whip days after his feud with Paul Okoye and Ubi Franklin.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had granted an interview where he claimed that he had to get a loan to survive while still signed to Okoye's record label.

In a video shared by Unique Motors, it was stated that the 'Billing' crooner had bought a Corvette c7 from the auto dealer.

The dealer thanked Spyro for trusting them with his choice and money.

Spyro checks out car

In the viral recording, the Who is Your Guy crooner was seen getting down from his car to check out the new whip. He followed the owner of Unique Motors to inspect the car.

After signing the necessary documents, he got into the multimillion naira ride and hailed the auto dealer.

He also asked his fans to follow him while driving the car round. He disclosed that every thing had been checked.

Recall that Spyro also had a fight with Davido's associate, Ubi franklin. He said that the businessman used the singer's name to scam him. Spryro made a vow not to let him go till he was brought to book.

How fans reacted to Spyro's video

Netizens reacted to the video shared by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@zammyjaay:

"Na this energy to just keep winning.Una suppose Dey give people for comment section % sef because na we Dey listen to una matter if e start oo."

@swagboyjay_:

"Spyro fire gaaan! Ah! That’s massive and I love it die"

@swagboyjay_:

"Spyro dey motivate me, I wee do this music till I die seh!Para mode activated!."

@officialkvngdave:

"Spyro is winning, I’m genuinely happy."

@pevsaaku_fashionkilla:

"Congratulations brother. You work so hard. Super proud of you bro."

@creativeguyvisual:

"I love this car sha."

@aboo_ak_:

"It’s still UBi link , give him the 10%."

@obaiprince:

"I tap everyday from your blessings egbon nla."

@makas.bestie:

"Wow congratulations Spyro, always winning no noise. E clear congratulations."

@leopard.141810:

"l have meeting with spyro tomorrow to explain how the problem take happened."

