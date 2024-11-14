Speed Darlington has made another video to taunt Burna Boy as he gave him a new name and spoke about his bedroom activities

In the recording, he noted that the singer had stated that he was not interested in having children at a point in time

The things he said about Burna Boy sparked comments from his fans as many warned him about his attitude

Controversial singer, Darlington Okoye, professionally known as Speed Darlington, has resumed taunting his colleague, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

In a new video shared on his social media page, he questioned the bedroom activities of the Last Last crooner.

Speed Darlington speaks about Burna Boy. Photo credit@burnaboygram/@speeddarlingtontv

Source: Instagram

According to him, Burna Boy once said that he does not want children, he mentioned that the singer might be having affair with men and be undercover.

Speed Darlington calls Burna Boy name

In the recording, Speed Darlington called Burna Boy long face. He mentioned that Burna Boy might not be straight.

While he was speaking, a diss track made for Burna Boy was playing at the background.

Recall that Darlington has been at Burna Boy's jugular for a couple of weeks now. He claimed that he was more successful than Burna Boy.

See the video here:

What fans aid about Speed Darlington's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@ugwueme1:

"U don dey do toomuch...man,focus on promoting your song."

@nextpage_againo:

"Presido! You’re beginning to sound corny."

@evil_venus001:

"Presido don open new chapter."

@isi_ego0:

"This matter go long Oo!!."

@skyelbange:

"Please why not stop this , Akpi and move forward?"

@ude0147:

"Your mama beg online abii she no beg ?"

@jayne___sammymere__:

"This matter isn’t ending anytime soon."

@goodfeelingsconcept77:

"Abeg ask your self the same question!!to be a father know dey hungry you?"

@godspowercosmetics:

"No no Presido pls let love lead forget and move on , he is one of us , is not good to keep dragging him."

@mjay_phk:

"Akpi do song with portable before Christmas!!"

@iamchile77:

"Mugu rest. Why en still de pain you, niqqa move on, in this life till the end , you’ll never reach him."

Burna Boy reacts to Speed Darlington's disappearance

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had tweeted after the news went viral that Speed Darlington had been missing for days.

Darlington was reportedly declared missing by a friend, who called on the singer's fans to help find him.

But in a cryptic tweet, Burna Boy, who had been repeatedly criticised by Speed Darlington, asked who was missing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng