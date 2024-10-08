Burna Boy has made some tweets after the news went viral that Speed Darlington was missing for days

Darlington had been declared missing by a friend as he called on his fans to help find the singer who had called Burna Boy out

In his tweet, he asked who was missing and also added that to track some people was not easy and advised them to show face

Grammy Award winner, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has tweeted amid claims that he was behind Speed Darlington's disappearance.

Legit.ng had reported that a friend had raised an alarm that Darlington had been missing for some days. He said it might be as a result of the video he made a few weeks ago. Fans named Burna Boy in the comment section after seeing the post.

Sharing some tweets on X, the City Boy crooner asked who was missing. He also added that 7 was real. Many of his fans took to the comment section to ask for the where about of Darlington after that. While others answered his question.

Burna Boy deletes post

In one of his deleted posts, the self acclaimed giant of Africa mentioned that people should be staying in one place as it will make tracking them easy.

Recall at Speed Darlington had taken a swipe at Burna Boy in the heat of American rapper Sean Comb Diddy's arrest. He asked which oil Diddy used for him.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Burna Boy's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to Burna Boy's post. Here are some of the comments below:

@Rarelyyseen:

"If you don’t Free Speed Darlington before morning, I’ll have to step in."

@Irunnia_:

"SCORPION have been missing for 3 days now. Even his 18 room pride mansion have stopped work. What is happening??? Where did he go?"

@joydaniel_:

"Akpi is miss!ng o and they said you know about it but I know my idolo can’t do such, you’re innocent."

@bagboylammy:

"Na speedy o,them say na you nab am. My Idolo cant do this."

@kolezy4luv:

"It on sight anyday..well me don't see dem guys anyways."

@hanamnzali76:

" Hand dan touch that talkative boy."

@_Nsznn:

"Baba we Dey find akpi, have you seen him?"

@realtimmywrld:

"You are never beating the allegations. Free Speed before we step in."

@UtdNita:

"Ehen.. thank God say u come online. We hear say them sleep with you o."

Speed Darlington blasts fans

Legit.ng had reported that Darlington had warned his fans trying to caution him about Bruna Boy after he called him out over Diddy.

The singer had asked Burna Boy how many oil Diddy used for him because of his relationship with the rapper, who was arrested.

In the video he made, he stated that they should not underestimate him and what he depends on.

