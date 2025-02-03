A Nigerian man has shared his opinion about Davido's inability to secure a Grammy award since he began his music career

In a video, the young man spoke about the reason behind it and also insisted that the singer will win a Grammy in the future

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their thoughts

A Nigerian man has ignited a lively discussion about singer Davido's chances of winning a Grammy Award.

The singer, who has been a major force in the African music industry, was yet to receive the prestigious award despite his impressive career.

Man says God hindered Davido from winning Grammy Photo credit: @iamroff/TikTok, GABRIEL BOUYS/ Getty Images.

Source: TikTok

Man speak on Davido winning Grammy

The fan, known as @iamroff on TikTok, offered his take on why Davido has not yet secured a Grammy.

He attributed the delay to supernatural hindrance, suggesting that a bigger victory is on the horizon for the singer.

According to him, Davido's future project would be the catalyst for his Grammy win, which would be a more bigger achievement than winning with a featured song.

In his words:

"It is God that doesn't want Davido to win this Grammy now so that he will use his upcoming project to win the Grammy. God doesn't want him to win with a featured song. God wants to do it in a big way. When Davido finally wins Grammy with his full project, e go loud wella. Na wetin happen be that. No be everybody get spiritual eye to see and understand wetin dey play now."

Reactions as man speaks on Davido winning Grammy

The video sparked lots of reactions from TikTok users, with many sharing their thoughts on Davido's Grammy prospects.

While some agreed with the fan's opinion, others expressed scepticism about the role of God in the singer's career.

The debate revealed the passion and dedication of Davido's fans, who remained hopeful that he will eventually receive the recognition he deserves.

The discussion also emphasised the significance of the Grammy Awards in the music industry, with many artists and fans regarding it as the pinnacle of achievement.

@Sammy30bg said:

"This life there's time for everything. If 001 time reach he go win am. No b by Grammy oo. We still dey feel the vibe and he's still the goat of afrobeat. 30BG forever."

@big.zam1outsider stated:

"Davido no go see the Grammy, waiting concern person if he congratulate tems and Chris,na everybody must tell you congratulations, you feel say if na burna boy and wiz kid win, he for congratulate them."

@big.zam1outsider commented:

"As no of them win the Grammy, everybody never rest now,all this FC and 30bg fans no dey allow us to hear word."

@collins carter said:

"If love me jeje fit win Grammy that means baby oil go still win Grammy one day."

@uwotaandrew stated:

"Na so 30bg always dey hope. last year watin Una talk again."

@blackie6811 reacted:

"30bg and sense far e be but owner be dey happy for sensational now na God."

@Aruoture Emmanuella added:

"Oga go rest abeg ona shame dey shame me."

Watch the video below:

Man tackles organisers of Grammy Awards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man tackled Grammy organisers for giving award to Tems rather than Davido.

In a video, he mentioned why Davido should have won the category and people reacted in the comments

