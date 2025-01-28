The Kenyan lady who earlier claimed that Cubana Chiefpriest is the father of her child has surfaced online again

While speaking in an interview about her child, Hellen affirmed that Pascal, widely known as Cubana CP, fathered her son, whom she named after him

She also revealed her preferred location for DNA to be carried out on the child to ascertain his paternity

Nigerian social media users were surprised to see Helen Ati, the Kenyan lady alleged to be the baby mama of Cubana Chiefpreist, whose real name is Pascal Okechukwu, surface online once more.

Recall that a couple of days ago, disturbing news about Hellen was shared by her friend, a Kenyan lawyer, who claimed that she had been hospitalised and was having thoughts of ending her own life.

Hellen had earlier stated that Burna Boy's contacts, who were instructed to reach out to her made inappropriate advances towards her. These were debunked by the parties involved.

In a new video, Hellen shared that she would agree to do a DNA test to ascertain the paternity of her child anywhere but in Nigeria as she does not trust her alleged baby daddy.

She mentioned that she would prefer that the DNA be carried out in Germany, where no alterations would be made to the results. Hellen Ati also swore with her bosom, and the grave of her dead parents, as she went on about getting the test done. She pleaded with Nigerians to stop insulting her.

Many react to Hellen Ati's claims

Read some reactions compiled by Legit.ng below:

@anthonyzurik said:

"She was paid for her services. Wasn't she? Why have a child for a client when you were paid for your services?"

@eyewears_by_tee said:

"She has valid points, sentiments asides. There is a high chance that he will use his influence to manipulate the results and that’s what she is scared of."

@iam_dmayor1 commented:

"UK or Germany 🇩🇪Why not cotonou…hahahahah."

@thaworldbanana stated:

"She no go like do am for Maldives add honeymoon?"

@evalastindayo said:

"I believe She just doesn’t trust Naija hospitals cos the said person can bribe them (i think)."

@teesbeautylane reacted:

"Okay. I was actually taking her serious and rooting for her, but as I see Germany 😂😂😂."

@bailonyeivene said:

"She wants to use this guy to make money and nothing else. You go cry tire."

@ktheoriginalblackurhobogirl_ said:

"God will not kill you. Pascal doesn't want your child as painful as it is, focus on yourself and your son. Coming online every day to ask for DNA won't work. He is married and trying to protect his marriage which means your request for DNA is dead on arrival. I hope you find peace."

@oma_frank_ added:

"No wonder Burna boy couldn’t help 😂this one is not serious at all."

@ruthiee83 said:

"To be honest, DNA should be done on Cubana's dad the woman too resemble Cubana."

Chiefpriest reacts to ’baby mama’s drama

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest reacted to his alleged baby mama Hellen’s ongoing drama with Burna Boy’s team.

This was shortly after Hellen claimed that Burna Boy’s PA Abu Salami and Lucky Udu wanted bedroom favours from her.

In response to claims of her being his baby mama, Cubana Chiefpriest slammed Burna Boy for his role in the situation.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

