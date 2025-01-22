Speed Darlington was specially welcomed back from prison by fans as he was going back to his home

The singer had been in detention for two months on allegation of defaming his colleague, Burna Boy

In the clip, some of his fans were praise singing his name as they hailed him while he was walking pass them

Controversial singer, Speed Darlington, sparked massive reactions after a video of how he was welcomed from prison surfaced online.

Legit.ng had reported that the music star regained freedom after two months in detention. He was charged for defaming self acclaimed giant of Africa, Burna Boy.

In the recording making the rounds, the baby oil crooner was walking and bouncing along the road with his team.

He still has his tinted hair and was all smiles in his white T-shirt and black trousers.

A few fans were running after him, and some others tried to catch up with him while walking.

Fans hail Speed Darlington

In the recording, a fan was calling him irregular speedometer, scorpion king and some other Igbo names.

The singer was carried away by the names he was being called, and he was laughing at some points. However, he didn't utter a word to the person singing his praises.

Another fan was seen trying to make a recording as Speed Darlington was walking on.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Speed Darlington's video

Netizens reacted to the video of the singer as he left prison. Here are some of the comments below:

@cza_dd:

"Speedo too don turn hot Celebrity. Make people around him beg ahm make he no release Baby Oil Track 2."

@emmyautos7:

"Man needs to drop another banger."

@david_max_cm:

"He don rush shave out his beauty now he is handsome when you look at him very fast."

@silver__charles:

"Give us another banger my guy."

@vibesofdcity:

"Na this kind hailing they put this man for trouble."

@officialzarah_:

"All i see in that his laugh is nothing but revenge. He’s gonna get more fans now."

@okekecynthia_:

"Mke him yeye fans continue to dey push am, I’ll be here to solicit for him online sha."

@olayimartha:

"Na so so revenge full him body!. What are they celebrating in what he did."

@_oscar.001_:

"He is looking so fresh. Why he shave that beard na."

@anthonyanthony9665:

"We go report Burna Boy to Donald Trump, why he go oppress our President

@amukoyodesmond:

"Be like say Akpi na Presido for that prison or he was kept in the VIP section cause dude is looking more fresh."

Speed Darlington returns to social media

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the singer had returned to social media, and he had started dragging Burna Boy a week after he regained his freedom.

In a new video he made, he accused the singer of paying blogs to promote him and said he was more successful than the music star.

The clip sparked reactions among fans who shared their opinions about Darlington and what he said.

