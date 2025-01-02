Peter Okoye has shared a lovely video of his meeting with Burna Boy and what he has been up since the beginning of the year

In the clip, he said he started the year on a great note and was looking forward to positive energy in the year

Burna Boy was free styling while Okoye was playing the guitar as fans couldn't take their eyes off the beautiful video

Singer Peter Okoye of the defunct Psquare group has warmed the hearts of his fans with a video of what he has been up since the new year started.

In a video shared by the music star, who had a fight with his twin brother, he noted that he started the year with positive energy.

In the clip, he was with Afrobeat singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy in his house.

The two giant artists were having a nice time together. Okoye was playing the guitar while the music star, who threw a fan off the stage, was free styling.

Burna Boy was also smoking as he enjoyed a free flow of music in Okoye's living room.

Peter shares plan with fans

Taking to the comment section of his post, Okoye disclosed that he was hitting the ground running in 2025.

He welcomed his fans to his new world and wished them a great year ahead.

In part of the recording, Okoye was seen demonstration to Burna Boy while they were busy planning.

Peter's son, Cameron, also hung out with Burna Boy, he exchanged greetings with his crew.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Peter's video with Burna Boy

Netizens shared their take about the meeting between Burna Boy and Peter Okoye.

@blacmusic21:

"I dey wait for una collabo."

@odirah_cellz:

"Cameron connections for this life go too strong, man don dey shake hands with legends already."

@kallysmith90:

"Who still dey talk say burna no be African Giant."

@exceptional_interiors01:

"That thing @burnaboygram dey smoke really get better inspiration swears see lyrics from just one drag. King kong foe a reason."

@doropeggy:

"Two GOATs. Hope you are cooking something together. Cheers."

@mrperfectng_:

"Burna messed up and should not be condoled,he needs to apologize to that boy he legged."

@dimejirichard:

"Burna talent na hundred percent and you compared him to Davido. Davido must be lucky to be compared to Wizzy and Burna no jokes."

@evesoal:

"The way I’ll be high from passive inhaling in that room eh ! I’m just hearing lighter everywhere."

@kingofficialfatalist2:

"Burna boy too sabi."

@usainjoe:

"Grammy worthy video, I finna buy that jersey too . Too fire."

@official_singah:

"Legend vs king."

Burna Boy stops show mid-way

Legit.ng had reported that a video showing what the self acclaimed African giant did while performing surfaced online.

In the clip, he stopped singing and went to sit, he took the microphone and addressed the crowd.

He said that their money had expired and that they were just enjoying a free show on extra time. He told them what to do if they must continue enjoying the extra time.

