Oloba Salo has finally shared the identity of the people who shot him last year in a video on TikTok as he rained abuses on them

In the recording, he said the person who shot him cannot take two bullets, he also claimed that he was shot three bullets

Raining curses on his enemies, he said he was not clout chasing but was serious about the video

TikToker, Ojesanmi Afeez Opeyemi, popularly known as Oloba Salo, has finally revealed the identity of the people, who shot him last year.

Legit.ng had reported that the controversial influencer was shot in the leg on the island. Video of him battling for life surfaced online and an eyewitness shared how it happened.

Oloba Salo rain curses on Naira Marley. Photo credit@oloba_salo02/@nairamarley

In a video on his TikTok page, he alleged that it was Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley and his boys that shot at him.

He rained curses and abuses on the Marlian boss. Someone was close to him and was trying to warn him to be careful with his utterance.

However, he shouted at the person that he was not afraid of anyone. He stated that Naira Marley cannot take two bullets in his body.

Oloba Salo speaks about evidence

In the clip, Oloba Salo, who made his first online appearance after being shot months ago, claimed that he was shot three times.

According to him, he was not trying to chase clout. He noted that if he was going to chase clout, he will not use Naira Marley's name whose glory has finished to do that.

He continued to abuse the Marlian record boss and said that they should report his account. Oloba Salo also noted that he has evidence at hand and that he just didn't talk about the unfortunate incident since.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Oloba Salo's video

Netizens shared their take about the video made by the TikToker. Here are some of the comments below:

@nasty:

"Una salo never see anything."

@Killa:

"Ajeh seh him no go get acct for this TikTok until he apologize."

@UNKNOWN:

"U wey god give second chance still dey abuse Marley."

@godisincontrol1990:

"This boy knows what he’s saying, una go call am mad man now."

@midemiiiii:

"This guy talks too much."

@irewunmiade:

"Sho ni evidence sha abi make we mind our business."

@horlafrosh123:

"Maintain guy. second chance. No be for everybody. He talks way too much tho."

@afolashade_17:

"Just be careful please with the way you talk."

@rhytenthough:

"Are this dude's parent actually sleeping or too busy too help a lost minded boi they gave birth to. The media doesn't forget man you are saying all trash now and u are yet to recover from the last incident. If them arrest you for this again I go come dey go for checkup inside detention. Reason now. Salo."

@olaskocomedy:

"Life na jeje o hmmm."

Oloba Salo loses car to inferno

Legit.ng had reported that the popular TikToker had cried out as his expensive car caught fire while he was travelling.

The controversial man was on his way to Lagos when the unfortunate incident happened, and he was seen crying by the roadside.

Other cars were just passing by and no one paid attention to him, despite the fact that his burning car was close to the roadside.

