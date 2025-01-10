Davido's alleged baby mama has replied the singer's ex-lawyer, who spoke about the DNA test he carried out on her daughter

Davido's ex-lawyer had reacted after watching the video of Anu Adeleke on Instagram, he claimed that DNA test showed that Davido was not her father

After Anu's mother reacted to the ex-lawyer's claim, fans supported her and encouraged her to know her daughter's father

Anu Adeleke's mother, who claimed to be Davido's baby mama, has replied the singer's ex-lawyer over the paternity mess rocking her and the Awuke singer.

Legit.ng had reported that Prince Bobo Ajudua, Davido's former lawyer, had reacted to the video of Anu Adeleke, greeting Nigerians on social media.

Fans support Anu Adeleke's mother over paternity mess with Davido. Photo credit@anuadeleke/@prince_ii

Source: Instagram

Speaking about Bobo's outburst on the DNA saga, Anu's mother spilled some details about the controversy surrounding the DNA test.

According to her, Bobo was not there when the DNA test took place. She claimed that Bobo was lying as she was not taken to two hospitals but to a small room where her daughter's blood was taken for the test.

Anu's mother also claimed that it was not a clinical laboratory but a private room and she and her family watched as money changed hands in a brown envelope between Davido and the doctor who did the DNA test.

She disclosed that Dr kemi tried to get another DNA test done for her daughter when Bobo was Davido's lawyer, but he declined on behalf of the singer.

Anu's mother makes more allegations

In her post on her daughter's Instagram handle, she claimed that the doctor, who did the test, disguised as Dr Alex when in fact he was Dr Wale Sobola.

The lady made it known that she was just trying to prove the paternity of her daughter. However, she has since moved on and doing well for herself.

She mentioned that the lawyer, who was formerly employed by the singer, who went for a cooking class, has caused online bullying and disrespect to her person.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Davido's alleged baby mama. Here are some of the comments below:

@oxfordbridgetours:

"You are doing a good job Ayo. Well done, I love when women stand on their truth and not scared of anything. Don't worry God will make a way. I followed you because I know this space will bring blessing to you and your daughte. Keep keeping on and God will keep blessing our beautiful Anu."

@antobaybeh:

"I believe you. She has a right to know her father is."

@chi_lizb:

"Na only mama know the father of e pikin. Lawyer dey talk for papa. Nawa o."

@daughterofmercyy:

"Time will definitely tell."

@missy_dee29:

"I remember vividly the paternity saga between him and Sophia momodu when Imade was born, Davido denial her, if not for Mr dele momodu (Sophia uncle) that fought for her then."

@adirelanta_original:

"God will vindicate every honest soul... I love David but I hate when kids get broken from their parents mistakes."

@uzomamaka_amerndarl:

"It’s well, time shall tell."

@deeruthh:

"Well done and well written!. Good you clarified their lies especially that of his ex-lawyer."

@stephjennyek:

"You see that Bobo lawyer na God go punish am no wonder Davido sacked him."

@missy_dee29:

"Way to go Ayo, don't let anybody intimidate you. Stand your ground and live your truth. Much love."

Davido's Sophia Momodu seen with Gov Adeleke

Legit.ng had reported that Momodu was sighted with the Adelekes months after she dragged the singer and his family to filth over their daughter, Imade.

She attended Ghana's president's inauguration and met with the singer's favourite uncle.

They took pictures and chatted together.

Source: Legit.ng