Nigerian street disc jockey DJ Chicken made it to the frontlines of blogs recently after a long while of laying low

The controversial act was accused of threatening someone’s life on social media, following that police reportedly arrested him

A trending video saw the Moro Boy hitmaker in conversation with the official on a busy road as he was reportedly taken away

Nigerian street DJ, Ademola Abiodun, popularly known as DJ Chicken, has reportedly been arrested by the Nigeria Police Force's Criminal Investigation Department (FCID).

A viral video surfaced showing the moment the controversial artist was confronted by police officers on a busy Lagos street.

Video of DJ Chicken with policemen trends. Credit: @djchicken_kukuruku

According to reports, DJ Chicken allegedly made threats to someone's life online and spread defamatory claims about the individual.

Shortly after, additional videos emerged online showing DJ Chicken in the custody of the police.

However, this isn't the first time the DJ has had an encounter with the police. In 2023 DJ Chicken trended online after reports that he was arrested for engaging in a hit-and-run car accident in Lagos went viral.

According to reports by the famous Instagram news platform, Instablog9ja, DJ Chicken was allegedly arrested in the early hours of Tuesday, May 2, 2023, after he hit a Lekki resident's car at Lakowe on Monday night, May 1, 2023.

It was said that Chicken, after hitting another road user's car, somehow managed to flee the car accident scene.

Also, Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky stirred a debate with a viral video of him fuming on social media because of the DJ.

Reports claimed that the socialite got Controversial singer Ademola Abiodun, aka DJ Chicken, arrested in the clip, and there was chaos in the background, presumably police whisking him away.

Bobrisky swore that the DJ had to be locked up and made to pay for reportedly disturbing his peace in the hotel.

The crossdresser and DJ Chicken, who at that time decided to do right by his daughter, were reportedly lodged in the same hotel in Ilorin, Kwara state.

DJ Chicken's arrest video spurs reactions

While details of the arrest remain sketchy, fans and netizens reacted to the viral clip.

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

seed wrote:

"Them release speedy them carry chicken omo."

jhanny reacted:

"Chicken go just open mouth waaaa, think say everything na cruise."

raskydammy said:

"Abeg if una release DJ chicken carry portable make everywhere still dey calm."

sugarsharon wrote:

"Catch portable too abeg. Make dem rest small. Atleast hand don touch akpi."

wedny wrote:

"Dem release Speed Darlington come arrest Dj Chicken 🤔🤔 This January go still long."

fati_wey_nofat said:

"Akpi commot chicken enter 😂😂make portable hide well o."

Speed Darlington finally released

Meanwhile, fans of Nigerian singer Speed Darlington are rejoicing that their fave has been set free after spending two months in detention.

Speed Darlington was initially arrested in October 2024 over allegations of defamation and cyberstalking Burna Boy.

However, many weeks flew by and he remained in custody as all efforts by his lawyers to get him out proved futile.

