DJ Chicken has decided to do right by his daughter after abandoning her in the village for years

In a video sighted online, the controversial singer got on an Instagram live with his baby mama and their conversation sparked reactions

Chicken and his baby mama blushed like lovers as she urged him to send money for their daughter's school and upkeep

Controversial singer Ademola Abiodun aka DJ Chicken has heeded to the call of his daughter's maternal grandmother.

Following the woman's call out on social media, the DJ finally spoke to his baby mama on an Instagram live.

In the clip sighted online, Chicken teased the young lady, saying she has finally seen his face.

Even though the baby mama blushed several times, she was concerned for her daughter and urged Chicken to send money for her upkeep as well as her school fees.

The DJ promised to come through and his baby mama again dragged him for blocking access to him.

She also asked when he would be coming to se their child and DJ Chicken made it clear that he is a celebrity now, and she would have to come to Lekki with the girl to see him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to DJ Chicken and baby mama's video

The clip sparked hilarious reactions and comments from netizens, read some of them below:

adetemilorun_ajoke:

"She go don Dey love up like dat,love is in the hair sorry air."

otunba_cashy01:

"Keeping up with the chicken and chips "

ay_otunba:

"Keeping up with the Chickens "

iam_ennypara:

"Awwwwww obviously they still love each other lowkey oro ife bi adanwoni."

harnyke00:

"Keeping up with the Chicken Republics"

ayomi_165:

"Keeping up with the chickens "

