The Afrobeats star recently graced his friend and celebrity Blogger Tunde Ednut’s birthday held in Atlanta

Videos from the star-studded event saw how the town ad brought the best of talent to entertain the celebrate and his guest

Nigerian Afrobeats star David Adeleke, aka Davido, has shown his dedication in showing up for his friends with his presence at celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut’s birthday.

Legit.ng reported that the Unavailable hitmaker was one of the popular faces who graced the media host’s party in Atlanta, US, over the weekend.

Tunde known for multiple event birthday venues across the globe, also hosted an indoor celebration for his close-knit friends and family.

Videos from the flamboyant occasion saw Davido’s zestful music display as he entertained the celebrant and his guests.

The musician stormed the venue with his full squad. His hypeman, Special Spesh, was spotted alongside his personal assistant, Isreal DMW, and cousin BRed.

Israel turned up Tunde Ednut’s birthday putting on Benin's traditional outfit. Other photos showed Dr Sid, Jaywon and numerous other people in attendance. See the snaps below:

See the videos below:

Davido’s performance at Tunde EdnUt’s birthday trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

fabiandan510 said:

"Davido always turns up for his peeps..A King and More 🔥🔥🔥001 for a reason."

wendy_adamma wrote:

"He is truly loved by his circle and it’s well deserved. See how you Dey post your senior ."

bernard_formusoh said:

"Dis guy block me coz I say e short like ijaw jug."

boss_ladies_watch said:

"Ah ah Big Wiz don inspire Osakpolo again 😂 he dey wear Singlet perform now . Wow."

okplore wrote:

'Why cubana no come Atlanta Azaman.'

jamityj said:

"Davido. The friend we all need. Always supporting:100."

smplyjessie1 wrote:

"See how the Igbo Attire looks so good on Tunde, e sure me say na Igbo him go marry."

yhur_mentor said:

"And this guy get mind dey call wizkid short man?😂 if wizkid nor tall pass tunde ednut make i know wetin cause am."

main.promise wrote:

"TUNDE Na Love wey you dey show men on a daily basis all men still wan return to you God bless for believing in these upcoming ones and making them a shining star YOU LOVED BIG ."

tofperfume wrote:

"Tunde is really loved. He does this bloging thing well,i doibt he has as much enemy as Linda ikeji or the ither blogs. Hopefully one day he'll post my business on his page. Thatl be amazing."

