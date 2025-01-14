King Rokan, an Atlanta based artist, has unfortunately passed on at 58 as his friend and fans mourned him online

In a post by a friend of the late singer, he said that King Rokan was the one who welcomed him to Atlanta when he got there

He shared a video of their interview which he granted many years ago and also his music clip as well in his post

The music industry has been thrown into mourning again after the death of an Atlanta based Fuji, Juji artist, Richard Olorunrokan Adekola, aka King Rokan, was announced.

His friend, Ayo Shonaiya, announced the sad news in a post on Instagram as fans also joined him in mourning the departed soul.

According to Shonaiya, King Rokan was the person, who welcomed him to Atlanta many years ago when he set foot in the city.

He noted that the departed singer will not be forgotten in the city with the kind of impact he made over there.

Sharing a clip of one of their interviews, Shonaiya said the late artist was a father, friend, and brother.

Shonaiya shares King Rokan's video

In the post, the friend of the deceased shared the music video of his song. He mentioned that King Rokan brought his music to Nigeria in 2004. He was the one who took him to Eko FM and had him interviewed.

Gushing over his friend, Shonaiya said that King Rokan knew that Fuji would take over the world.

He also added that he was working on a documentary and used a clip of King Rokan in it, but unfortunately, he didn't wait to see the work.

Recall that the entertainment industry didn't have it good last year as a few actors, singers unfortunately passed on. A movie producer has also died this year.

See the post here:

What fans said about King Rokan's death

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the news about King Rokan. Here are some of the comments below:

@djabass:

"Rokan a.k.a Rock On!!! I'm still in shock. Wow. Rest in power King Rokan."

@bouquiunstoppable:

"Awwwwwww so sad. May his soul rest in peace, what was I doing roaming around in the background?"

@mcbiod:

"May his Soul rest in peace."

@pato1dc:

"Rest in peace, King Rokan."

@efeomorogbe:

"Oh dear! Rest in power King Rokan."

