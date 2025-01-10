Nigerian superstar Wizkid has emerged the most streamed African artiste on Spotify with 8 billion streams

He defeated his colleagues mostly described as competitors including Davido and Burna Boy

His list comprised of other Nigerian artistes solidifying Nigeria's position as a hub for African music

Nigerian music sensation Ayo 'Wizkid' Balogun has emerged as the most streamed African artiste on Spotify, defeating fellow superstars Burna Boy and Davido.

With an impressive 8 billion streams, Wizkid gained his position as one of the continent's most successful exports.

Burna Boy, who came in second with 7.5 billion streams, put up a good fight, but ultimately fell short of Wizkid's monumental streaming numbers. Rema and Tems took the third and fourth position with 4.37 billion streams and 3.24 billion streams respectively.

The victory of the "Kese (Dance)" crooner who has been making waves in the music industry for many years has consistently pushed the boundaries of African music, experimenting with new sounds and collaborating with international artistes. This has also boost his fan base globally.

However, Davido was only able to make the top 10 list as he but couldn't quite match the top two with 2.5 billion streams, making him occupy the seventh position. Other notable artistes on the list include CKay who ranked eighth with 2.33 billion streams, Ayra Starr with 2.2, Omah Lay with total of 1.93 billion streams, Asake with 1.9 billion streams.

Netizens reacts to Wizkid's truimph:

While some fans of the artistes hailed their favourites, others dragged those not listed.

Olamide makes history on Spotify

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olamide's album "Carpe Diem" achieved a milestone by becoming the first album by a Nigerian rapper to hit 200 million streams on Spotify.

The 2022 album surpassed the number of streams after four years of its release on October 8 2020.

It was Olamide's eleventh studio album and it featured collaborations with top artists like Fireboy DML, Omah Lay.

