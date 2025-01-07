Asake attained the feat of solidifying his position in Nigeria’s music industry among other colleagues

The singer achieved the record following the release of his albums and music collaborations

The achievement also demonstrated his growing global audience with the number of successes recorded

Nigerian singer and songwriter Ololade Asake has achieved a remarkable milestone in the music industry, becoming the artist with the most certified songs and albums in Nigeria.

The talented artist has had an incredible run, with numerous hits that have resonated with fans across the country and beyond.

Asake attains highest certified music project. Credit: @Asakemusik

Asake's achievement is a significant milestone in Nigerian music history, solidifying his position as one of the country's most successful artists. His unique sound, which blends Afrobeats, hip-hop, and other genres, has captivated audiences and earned him a loyal fan base.

According to recent certifications, Asake's album "Mr Money With The Vibe" has been certified 7x Platinum, with over 350,000 units sold. This is a testament to the album's massive success and Asake's growing popularity.

Other notable certifications include "Lonely At The Top" (7x Platinum, 700,000 units), "Bandana" (5x Platinum, 500,000 units), and "Terminator" (5x Platinum, 500,000 units). Asake's impressive certification list also includes 4x Platinum, 3x Platinum, and 2x Platinum certifications for songs like "Sungba," "2:30," "Basquiat," and "Joha," among others. Additionally, he has several Gold and Silver certifications for songs like "Active," "Fuji Vibe," and "Olorun." The Grammy-nominee's success extends beyond Nigeria, with certifications in the UK, including "Bandana" (200,000 units), "Mr Money With The Vibe" (Silver, 60,000 units), and "Work of Art" (Silver, 60,000 units).

Netizens react to Asake's record

Fans and supporters have reacted to the feat of the artiste

@_callmebekky

"Asake songs are all written in Yoruba language and he’s still topping … congratulations to him."

@ValentinoXo

"He's really on pace to becoming the African Lil Wayne."

@zerotolerance67

"He did this by infusing more of the Yoruba language into Afrobeat to showcase that Africans could also thrive on their own."

@Ayodejiomoyemi

"He is the man."

@BenLutas

"Asake did his thing Landlord for a reason."

@say_hi_to_jago

"Just 3 years in the industry."

@Emperorsonak1

"He is not called Mr Money for nothing."

@_oroshiakose

"That’s remarkable. Mr Money Omo Ope."

@Gemimiforall

"He’s the biggest artist in Nigeria since 2022!you think it’s a joke. No go put chest."

@I_am_pauli

"Man was in a league of his own in 2023."

@ibirogba2000

"I really hope he gets the Grammy awards this year."

Asake unfollows Olamide

Legit.ng reported that the singer had cleared everything related to YBNL record label on his Instagram handle.

He also unfollowed Olamide, who owns the record label, and others he was previously following.

The singer's Instagram bio also no longer showed that he was a YBNL artist. He changed his bio from being an artiste under the record label to a “creative director.”

