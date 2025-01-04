A young man trended online after he claimed to be the person Burna Boy kicked out of the stage during the Greater Lagos show

Recall that a video went viral showing when the musician quickly stopped a man who came to meet him on stage

Amid the beef between Burna and Cubana Chiefpriest, the socialite asked the victim to come forward, promising a monetary reward

The feud between Nigerian singer Burna Boy (Damini Ogulu) and entrepreneur Cubana Chiefpriest (born Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu) has taken an intriguing twist.

The two have been at odds ever since Burna Boy posted a message on his Instagram story that many speculated was aimed at Cubana Chiefpriest, a close associate of singer Davido.

In the post, Burna Boy referred to the celebrity barman as "Owerri Rick Ross" and accused him of being involved in illegal money dealings.

In retaliation, Chiefpriest took a jab at Burna Boy by offering a cash reward to the young man whom the City Boy crooner had kicked on stage during his performance at the Greater Lagos event.

Legit.ng previously reported that a video from the performance showed the moment a fan breached security and rushed towards Burna Boy, prompting the artist to walk off the stage.

The video went viral as Burna's bodyguard intervened to manage the situation.

Alleged fan kicked by Burna Boy surfaces

A man later surfaced, claiming to be the one kicked by Burna Boy. He explained that he was starstruck by the Afrobeats star's performance and simply wanted to greet the superstar when he climbed the podium.

He also revealed that he was an upcoming artist and wanted Burna to permit him to perform during the event.

See his video below:

Reactions to video of man claiming Burna kicked him

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

emmanuel_0167:

"If you're with Cp Come here let's laugh together."

mikkymore330:

"Money na water but burns boy get money pass owarri Rick Ross let say the truth."

chikejennifer:

"If shamelessness was a person… they’re using you to catch cruise…one Naira you won’t see my dear… just wrap it up."

iamstanlouis:

"Chief priest no go give you shishi o 😂😂 Dey play."

omalicha_uc_;

"You are wrong, someone that doesn't know you, you wanna hug in public."

ify_klozet:

"Them suppose use that boot commot ya front teeth. You wan hug person wey Dey perform, You well so,"

nwanyibuego_:

"Oga rest you wan trend too with your mumu behavior osim fan."

d_daniels88:

"You get millions to give the boy but you no fit help your own brother, no be same you give that fan that bombastic side eye that year, no need for all this nonsense show off people know who you are."

apprite_tech:

"Okay keep encouraging fans to jump on stage, hope he won’t cry when it happens to David and Godforbid it’s a fan with bad intentions cos I don’t understand the senselessness."

Cubana Chiefpriest accuses Burna Boy of forcing friendship

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cubana Chiefpriest shared more details on his admirable friendship with singer Davido.

This was made known during his heated moment with Afrobeats star Burna Boy, who referred to him as Owerri Rick Ross.

Speaking further, he spoke about his relationship with the Grammy award winner, which has gone sour, while he took a fresh jab at him.

