A Nigerian lady has gone online to share the reason celebrity Barman Cubana Chiefpriest has failed to take responsibility for his alleged baby mama

Recall that the Kenyan lady who claimed to have gotten pregnant by Cubana CP resurfaced recently

According to the lady, the celebrity barman knows not to dare to accept his alleged son for certain reasons publicly

Many Nigerians were stunned to see a random post by an online user who claimed to know why internet sensation Cubana Cheifpriest failed to take responsibility for his alleged baby mama.

It is no longer news that a Kenyan lady, identified as Hellen Ati came online some months ago with claims that the Cubana Chiefpriest, whose real name is Pascal Okechukwu, got her pregnant and abandoned her.

A couple of days ago, she resurfaced online again, this time with tears in her eyes, narrating her bitter experience with her child's welfare. Hellen stated that she needed help with food, shelter, and some basic needs for her to take care of her son, Pascal, named after the celebrity barman.

Although Burna Boy pitched in and promised to support Hellen, many still wonder why Cubana CP failed to admit it despite his uncanny resemblance with his alleged son.

In light of the several drama folds, an online user identified as Maria Ude Nwachi shared a post to inform Nigerians why Cubana CP would not dare to take responsibility for his alleged child.

According to her, his wife is not an ordinary woman and would swiftly check him if he ever misbehaved.

She wrote:

"Chibuike Davido. If you know who D Abgels is, you will know why Cubana is avoiding that baby mama lady with his full chest. His wife is a mighty wind that can blow him off if he makes some funny mistake. Not your regular woman."

See her post here:

Reactions to lady's revelation about CP's wife

Read some reactions below:

@favybrian:

"Only people that knows D Angels knows this. Not your regular woman ohh, very powerful and quiet."

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"The wind go on sabbatical when e give am belle ni?"

@cakes.by.debby:

"Dem dey cheat on mighty wind 😂."

@rolexmouth1:

"Not your regular woman but her husband is a regular customer."

@officialdollarboss:

"One thing about children wey dey wan deny be say they can resemble their papa 😂😂😂😂."

@thaworldbanana:

"Why didn’t the wind blow him away from her when he was ontop?"

@anne_kings:

"Mighty should sha tell her husband to do the needful so they can be at peace ✌."

@hennessydxb:

"She was a Milly before him. Many who is familar with days of Dikedum Nekede know."

@iam_linchpin:

aOga di kpo kpo going forward ."

@cute_rikkie:

"I love when a wife is respected so much by her husband."

Man claims to be the one Burna Boy assaulted

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, a young man trended online after he claimed to be the person Burna Boy kicked out of the stage during the Greater Lagos show.

Recall that a video went viral showing when the musician quickly stopped a man who came to meet him on stage.

Amid the beef between Burna and Cubana Chiefpriest, the socialite asked the victim to come forward, promising a monetary reward.

