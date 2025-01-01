Burna Boy has reacted after he was criticised by fans for throwing a man off the stage and leaving without finishing performance

In a post on his Instagram story, he explained the reason for his action and said that the show was a free one

Fans shared their opinion about what he said as they rallied support for the music star about his attitude

Afrobeat singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, better known has Burna Boy, has reacted hours after he threw a fan off the stage while he was performing.

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy was performing at Greater Lagos Concert and a fan jumped on him. He stopped performing after that.

In a post on his Instagram story, he tried to explain what happened and the reason for his action.

According to him, everyone knows his rule about getting on stage and starting him while he was busy performing for his fans.

The music star, who bought a truck for a friend also disclosed that he has post-traumatic stress disorder in situations like that.

Burna Boy says it was free show

Also in his post, the Last Last crooner said that the show was a free one, and he was meant to perform for just ten minutes, but he had performed for about one hour.

Burna Boy further mentioned that he had a nice time while singing to the crowd. He wished them a happy new year and warned fans about their attitude towards him on stage.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@divalicious_sharon:

"Some ppl no just get sense. As he jump for that stage now, Wetin he gain."

@slim__genevieve:

"If he will have hurt him they will say we're was his body guard,he looks really afraid an shock burna too na person."

@shedrachojie:

"So all that bad boy n gangster energy n vibes na just to deceive babes, see the tiny boy way Dey give Odogwu PTSD."

@giadom_cash:

"But you don’t have Pstd overseas."

@elvisianojr:

"Na why you wan use timberland behead person."

@stan_iykee:

"PTSD is you don’t know the battle they’ve fought, the pain and trauma they’re trying to overcome.. don’t judge what you don’t understand."

@_verapatrick_:

"PTSD or Ang£r issues?"

Burna Boy shares cryptic post

Legit.ng had reported that the Afrobeat singer shared some strange posts a few hours after Speed Darlington regained his freedom after spending weeks behind bars.

Darlington had been accused of defaming Burna Boy after his arrest, and he was supposed to spend the Christmas and New year behind bars.

Fans shared their reactions after seeing the post made by the singer and blamed Speed Darlington for his attitude.

