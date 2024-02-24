Over the last few days, Eedris Abdukareem and some of his comments made on Nedu Wazobia's podcast show have dominated the airwaves

In a bid to clear the air, Daddy Freeze has been granting interviews to most of the people Eedris Abdulkareem called out

In response to Daddy Freeze's action, Eedris dropped a diss track, trolling the social media personality who has also fired back, and his comeback was brutal

Popular, outspoken Nigerian social media personality and former radio presenter Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, doesn't seem set on letting lying dogs sleep peacefully.

After granting numerous interviews to Eddy Remedies, Tony Tetuila, and Daddy Showkey, Daddy Freeze has finally taken the Eedris Abdulkareem to the cleaners.

OAP Daddy Freeze replies to Eedris Abdulkareem's diss with his own, and it is brutal. Photo credit: @daddyfreeze/@abdulkareemeedris

The social media personality granted interviews to members of the Remedies crew to help clear the air on some allegations levelled against them by Eedris Abdulkareem.

In response to these different interviews, Eedris Abdulkareem dropped a diss track shading Daddy Freeze. He called him a hypocrite who goes around abusing pastors while chilling with fraudsters.

Daddy Freeze fires back

A video of the social media personality responding to Eedris Abdulkareem's diss track with his own has gone viral.

Daddy Freeze's response was brutal, and it has been garnering a lot of attention. In his reply, Freeze called Eedris old with an outdated rap style.

He also teased the veteran rapper, noting that his "talent is currently on life support" and it isn't his fault but his love for cigarettes.

Watch Daddy Freeze's video dissing Eedris Abdulkareem:

Netizens react to Daddy Freeze's diss track

Here are some of the comments that trailed Daddy Freeze's response to Eedris Abdulkareem's diss track:

@obi_cubana:

"These men!"

@tobiadegboyega_:

"@daddyfreeze Bars are hard."

@sososoberekon:

"Who go settle this matter now? Bars."

@mrmayd:

" OG season. Let's Go."

@talk2elis:

"Make we talk true na daddy freeze find trouble, why will you host an interview and not stay mutual to both parties."

@djslaminjay1:

"Government has paid you guys to distract us with plenty entertainment to forget the hardship. What kind of steady entertainment is this?"

@princeadewalefashola:

"Dead glory won use new cats and daddy freeze come back Nibo."

@yung6ix:

"Wahala when wear Agbada naem Dey happen for that Nigeria."

@bee_autos:

"Daddy Freeze Get Bars o."

@ikogbonna:

"Have mercy na."

@radiogad:

"Daddy freeeze got bars!!!! What!!?"

Why Paul P-Square slammed Eedris Abdulkareem

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of PSquare, aka Rude Boy, criticised Eedris Abdulkareem following his attack on his younger colleague Burna Boy.

According to Paul, Eedris is always talking down on his colleagues, including him and his twin brother Peter Okoye, aka Mr P.

He also cited an issue between American rapper 50 Cent and Eedris, which happened in 2004 and made him describe the 'Jaga Jaga' crooner as greedy.

Source: Legit.ng