Nigerian socialite Bobrisky made it to the frontline of blogs as he did ritual end-of-the-year chat with female fans

The Oshey Baddest crooner, in a recent live session on TikTok, advised ladies on how to deal with men in 2025

Bob, in a trending clip, pointed out which of the currencies would best favour women in the coming year, triggering reactions online

Nigerian socialite Bobrisky (Born Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju) has served his relationship advice to women ahead of the new year.

The controversial star, who is currently abroad, hosted a live TikTok moment in which he spoke to the opposite gender on how to handle men in the coming year.

Bobrisky spoke to women about 2025. Credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bob advised that women should not give out their bodies, which he termed “Sugar gate” to any men who didn’t put in the work for it.

He encouraged women to go with the highest bidder. According to the Oshey Baddest crooner, women should demand higher currencies from men.

Watch his video below:

Bobriksy spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

veetallys:

"Mummy always advising his daughters."

oluwafemco_rst:

"Thank God say I Dey do soapy i for don go bankrupt."

emmanuelonumonu8:

"For all of you that's going to take this crazy advice, when a man stop you on the way and asked you how much are you selling please don't be upset let's be transparent...... women from 18 years to 23 years is what we are going for in 2025 the rest of them should go into menopause🙏

being_marab:

"Our mummy still looking out for us from above."

ayomitikunn:

"Godmother thank you so much for this beautiful advice."

theonlyy.jester:

"The only man that can advice Nigerian women and they will listen."

beesluv:

"Na man Dey do man😂😂 senior man no parnss bawo."

ubigho_omena:

"So you get pounds na you tell person your secrets because you wan borrow 4 million."

urshbanittot:

"Dear women, a relationship is not a job…. Don’t listen to transgender men tell you what it means to be a woman. Being a woman is far more than money can buy…. Tune into your femininity and flourish in your feminine energy and you will find a Good masculine man. God bless."

