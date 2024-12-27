A young Nigerian man recently brought his friends to Lagos state to experience how life in the state seems like

In a video, he took them to the crowdy Lagos market, made them stand at the back of a moving 'keke napep' and also engaged in other activities

Social media users who came across the interesting video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

A young Nigerian man's attempt to showcase the 'reality' of life in Lagos has garnered significant attention on social media.

He invited his friends to experience firsthand the unique challenges and quirks of living in Lagos state, Nigeria.

Man shows friends 'real side' of Lagos

The man, known on TikTok as @afamefuna, documented their adventures in a video that has since gone viral.

The clip showed the group navigating the crowded stalls of a bustling Lagos market, clinging to the back of a moving tricycle, and engaging in other activities that showcased the gritty, unglamorised side of life in the state.

His friends were also treated to a ride on a commercial motorcycle, a boat trip, and the unenviable experience of queuing at a bank and fighting to be on the line.

"POV: You promised your friends the real Lagos experience and not that fake social media crapp. The real side," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man brings friend to Lagos

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending clip.

@BlueetsAe said:

"It's not the "real" side of Lagos. The real side depends on your financial status."

@deborahukonyah stated:

"I don’t think you all get the context. I feel what he meant by real was the part of Lagos they can’t get in their country. This is what defines that your in 9ja every other nightlife and luxury life."

@Whitney Xx reacted:

"What is the real?? The one on social media is also real. Are you okay?"

@sexychacha0 said:

"If them never collect una phone. Una no go rest. We wee dey the Lagos just de observe."

@Oghoro Monalisa said:

"No side is fake, there’s just the boujie and ghetto part, not everyone live like this on regular basis."

@Ogemdi Nkosinathi added:

"Make money, go out, make friends, bring them to your world after visiting their, new perspective, new meaning to life, must do."

Watch the video below:

