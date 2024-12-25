Singers Tems, Ayra Starr, and Tyla were among the invited guests at the house party of disc jockey Obi

The entertainers danced excitedly to the rhythm of music as they had fun in the star-studded party

When it was time for the celebs to have a drink, they took different portions which caused mixed reactions from their fans

Aside from the interesting music that got the singers and other guests in attendance focused at DJ Obi's house party recently, there were enough drinks to go round.

As they danced, singers Temilade Openiyi aka Tems, Oyinkansola Aderinbigbe aka Ayra Starr, and South Africa's Tyla, took a break to drink. While Ayra Starr and Tems drank much quantity form their cups, Tyla sipped a little quantity before she dropped her cup.

Ayra Starr, Tems, and Tyla drink at DJ Obi's house. Image credit: @ayrastarr, @tyla, @temsbaby

Some fans noted that she was a smart girl who knew that her body does not accept much alcohol because she could get drunk. Others noted that maybe Tyla, full name Tyla Laura Seethal, was only being careful as she was not in a familiar terrain.

DJ Obi, real name Obinna Levi Ajuonuma, is a world record holder for the longest DJ set (240 hours) and he’s now signed to Roc Nation, which was founded by American rapper Shawn Carter, aka Jay Z. Other celebs at his house party included Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, and Charles Chukwu, aka Crayon.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ayra Starr, Tyla's drink quantity

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Ayra Starr, Tems, and Tyla's alcohol consumption at DJ Obi's house party below:

@kaahunaa:

"I don’t blame her. Alcohol is disgusting."

@netoubaj:

"Smart girl. She knows her limit. We’ve all done this before."

@foodie_that_cooks:

"She knows she’s lightheaded it’s better than getting drunk and misbehaving."

@oluwa_fola1:

"Maybe she’s trying not to get drunk in a not familiar place. Una too get problem eyin aye."

@tebis_wealth:

"You don’t drink alcohol doesn’t mean you’re weak. Drinking Alcohol doesn’t make you big boy or big girl."

@samvail__:

"Them don tell her to observe what she takes in Nigeria, and that she isn’t liked by them because of the Grammy thingy."

@rantandrave9jaa:

"Make she get drunk because of wetin stranger go talk?"

Tems celebrates Ayra Starr, Tyla

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tems has penned a short congratulatory note to some female artists nominated for the 2024 Grammy Award.

In the message on X, which was addressed to Aya Starr and Tyla, Tems gushed over the singers.

She stated how proud she was that ladies have the upper hand in the male-dominated music industry.

