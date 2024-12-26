Burna Boy, Flavour, Phyno Spotted Together During Christmas Party, Fans React: "Men Mount"
- Burna Boy, Flavour, and Phyno were spotted together in a viral video, celebrating Christmas
- The singers celebrated the festive season smiling at each other while showing off their simple outfits
- Netizens have expressed their surprise and excitement at seeing the trio together, with many describing it as an unusual outing
The trio of Damini Ogulu also known as Burna Boy; Chinedu Okoli, better known by his stage name Flavour N'abania; and Chibuzo Nelson Azubuike Ezege, known professionally as Phyno, have marked the December 25 Christmas celebration together.
In a viral video sighted by Legit.ng, singers alighted from their vehicles as they made their way to a public gathering.
Burna Boy wore an armless shirt with glasses while Phyno and Flavour wore a black tee shirts with a cap.
This is not the first time the trio would be seen together. In October 2024, Burna Boy alongside his colleague Flavour were present at Phyno's birthday party as they all grooved at the gathering.
The "Common person" crooner stood very close to the celebrant as they exchanged pleasantry while Flavour was seen having a toast with the birthday celebrant, Phyno.
The video has generated reactions from their fans and music lovers, describing it as an indication of continuous friendship between the trio.
See the post below:
Netizens react to video of Burna Boy, others
Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users:
@franklyICT
Good vibes only
@mayorzee7
Nwa December
@JasperTrace_
African giant state giant and community giant
@bosslekson
Amazing
@Aloke_Matt
Burna seems to be very comfortable with this guys
Flavour unbothered about Afrobeats singers' attention
Flavour has explained the reason why he was not worried that Afrobeats singers such as Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, and others were getting several attention and recognitions.
The singer said is not an Afrobeats singer but acknowledged his kind of African music cannot be sidelined.
He explained further that other African musicians such as Fally Ipupa of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Diamond Platnumz of Tanzania were doing exceptionally great in their chosen fields.
