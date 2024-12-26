Burna Boy, Flavour, and Phyno were spotted together in a viral video, celebrating Christmas

The singers celebrated the festive season smiling at each other while showing off their simple outfits

Netizens have expressed their surprise and excitement at seeing the trio together, with many describing it as an unusual outing

The trio of Damini Ogulu also known as Burna Boy; Chinedu Okoli, better known by his stage name Flavour N'abania; and Chibuzo Nelson Azubuike Ezege, known professionally as Phyno, have marked the December 25 Christmas celebration together.

In a viral video sighted by Legit.ng, singers alighted from their vehicles as they made their way to a public gathering.

Burna Boy, Phyno, Flavour celebrate Christmas together. Credit: @Burnaboygram @Phyno @2niteflavour

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy wore an armless shirt with glasses while Phyno and Flavour wore a black tee shirts with a cap.

This is not the first time the trio would be seen together. In October 2024, Burna Boy alongside his colleague Flavour were present at Phyno's birthday party as they all grooved at the gathering.

The "Common person" crooner stood very close to the celebrant as they exchanged pleasantry while Flavour was seen having a toast with the birthday celebrant, Phyno.

The video has generated reactions from their fans and music lovers, describing it as an indication of continuous friendship between the trio.

See the post below:

Netizens react to video of Burna Boy, others

Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users:

@franklyICT

Good vibes only

@mayorzee7

Nwa December

@JasperTrace_

African giant state giant and community giant

@bosslekson

Amazing

@Aloke_Matt

Burna seems to be very comfortable with this guys

Flavour unbothered about Afrobeats singers' attention

Flavour has explained the reason why he was not worried that Afrobeats singers such as Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, and others were getting several attention and recognitions.

The singer said is not an Afrobeats singer but acknowledged his kind of African music cannot be sidelined.

He explained further that other African musicians such as Fally Ipupa of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Diamond Platnumz of Tanzania were doing exceptionally great in their chosen fields.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng